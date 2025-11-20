Let 3i's Robot Vacuums Handle Your Floors This Black Friday

Having a big house sounds nice on paper; you get plenty of space, lots of rooms to decorate and customize, and one or two private nooks for yourself. However, with a bigger house also comes more floors to clean and care for, which can be a major pain to deal with on a regular basis. If you've got a big home, you can take a bit of the upkeep off of your shoulders with the help of the 3i S10 Ultra robot vacuum.

The 3i S10 Ultra is a true all-in-one cleaning solution, handling the vast majority of both the cleaning and upkeep processes all on its own. While it's working, the vacuum hunts down fine dust and particulates using its green light DirtScan™ Illumination, which also helps it navigate in the dark. All dust is captured using a powerful 13,000 Pa suction force backed by anti-tangle double-comb brushes for grabbing and dicing up loose hair and pet fur. The 3i S10 Ultra isn't just a vacuum, though; it's also an auto-mopper, scrubbing hard floors spotless with both a self-cleaning roller mop spinning at 330 RPM and 12 spray nozzles providing a continuous stream of clean water. The roller mop also extends outwards to get those tight, tough corners.

When it's done cleaning, the 3i S10 Ultra returns to its 12-in-1 smart base station. This is where the magic happens: the mop roller is washed with a mixture of hot water and detergent and dried with warm air; the dust is collected; and the detergent is refilled, all without any intervention necessary from you. What's most impressive is the base station's proprietary WaterRecycle™ system, which extracts wastewater from the device, distills it, combines it with water vapor from the air, and condenses it back into clean water to pump back into the device. No water main hookups, no plumber calls, just a perpetual cycle of clean water.

You can pick up the 3i S10 Ultra on Amazon from November 20 through December 1 for 31% off its normal price at $899.99. If you add promo code "S10USAVE5" to the mix, you'll get an extra 5% off, bringing the final price to $854.99.