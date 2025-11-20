Let 3i's Robot Vacuums Handle Your Floors This Black Friday
We live in an age of unparalleled convenience, where intelligent technology can handle many of the little doldrums of life, freeing us up to get work done or pursue interests. The future is now, as people like to say, and it's brands like 3i that have gotten us there so swiftly and decisively. In fact, 3i's slogan is "first to the future." 3i is a subsidiary of PICEA, a power player in the robotic vacuum sphere since 2016, with a 30% share in the high-end home device market. Through 3i, PICEA brings high-spec, problem-solving technology directly to consumers, offering more of that next-gen convenience and functionality we all love.
Whether you're looking to take more definitive control over the state of your home or need a gift for the friend or family member who already has everything, it's always a great time to pick up a 3i robotic vacuum, such as the S10 Ultra, P10 Ultra, or G10+. It's an especially good time to do it now, though, because for Black Friday, all three of these 3i robot vacuums are heavily discounted through the brand's Amazon storefront. From November 20 to December 1, you can pick up these and other 3i devices on Amazon, as well as knock a little extra off of their final prices with special promo codes.
Let the 3i S10 Ultra clean the whole house
Having a big house sounds nice on paper; you get plenty of space, lots of rooms to decorate and customize, and one or two private nooks for yourself. However, with a bigger house also comes more floors to clean and care for, which can be a major pain to deal with on a regular basis. If you've got a big home, you can take a bit of the upkeep off of your shoulders with the help of the 3i S10 Ultra robot vacuum.
The 3i S10 Ultra is a true all-in-one cleaning solution, handling the vast majority of both the cleaning and upkeep processes all on its own. While it's working, the vacuum hunts down fine dust and particulates using its green light DirtScan™ Illumination, which also helps it navigate in the dark. All dust is captured using a powerful 13,000 Pa suction force backed by anti-tangle double-comb brushes for grabbing and dicing up loose hair and pet fur. The 3i S10 Ultra isn't just a vacuum, though; it's also an auto-mopper, scrubbing hard floors spotless with both a self-cleaning roller mop spinning at 330 RPM and 12 spray nozzles providing a continuous stream of clean water. The roller mop also extends outwards to get those tight, tough corners.
When it's done cleaning, the 3i S10 Ultra returns to its 12-in-1 smart base station. This is where the magic happens: the mop roller is washed with a mixture of hot water and detergent and dried with warm air; the dust is collected; and the detergent is refilled, all without any intervention necessary from you. What's most impressive is the base station's proprietary WaterRecycle™ system, which extracts wastewater from the device, distills it, combines it with water vapor from the air, and condenses it back into clean water to pump back into the device. No water main hookups, no plumber calls, just a perpetual cycle of clean water.
You can pick up the 3i S10 Ultra on Amazon from November 20 through December 1 for 31% off its normal price at $899.99. If you add promo code "S10USAVE5" to the mix, you'll get an extra 5% off, bringing the final price to $854.99.
The 3i P10 Ultra is ready to tackle stubborn pet hair
We all love our pets, of course, but they don't exactly make our lives easy. One of the chief grievances for any pet owner is the metric ton of fur they shed on just about every surface, enough to completely choke out lower-end vacuum cleaners, robotic or otherwise. If your floors and carpets are completely covered in shed pet hair, that sounds like a job for the 3i P10 Ultra.
The 3i P10 Ultra boasts heavy-duty cleaning features for a middle-range price. Its onboard vacuum boasts a mighty 18,000Pa of suction force, boosted on carpeted surfaces, ensuring that not even the thinnest, finest strand of hair will escape. The UltraReach™ auto-extending technology features always-damp dual-spinning mops to wash away stuck-on fur and debris from your hard floors. One of the two rotating mops also extends, reaching into tight corners so all of that debris doesn't get a chance to clump into dust bunnies. The anti-tangle main brush will grab particulates from carpets, and the base station includes a TangleCut blade that automatically cuts through thick cords of hair and fur to remove tangles and knots from the brush.
Despite its heavy-duty cleaning arsenal, the 3i P10 Ultra needs very little from you in terms of upkeep. It can automatically map its surroundings with precise LiDAR radar and an AI-powered camera, allowing it to avoid nearby obstacles and obstructions. After cleaning, it automatically returns to its 8-in-1 automated station for a refresh, including refilling water and detergent, emptying the dustbin, and hot-scrubbing the mop pads. With the station's thorough help, you can get a good 70 days of continuous cleans before you'll need to empty anything out yourself.
The 3i P10 Ultra will be discounted on Amazon for Black Friday by 59%, bringing its price down to $449.99. Enter the promo code "P10USAVE5" at checkout, and you'll get an extra 5% off for a final price of $427.49.
The 3i G10+ comfortably fits homes of any size
The space you live in can heavily influence your decision in whether or not to invest in a robot vacuum. For example, if you've just moved into your first apartment or a small dorm room, you might not think you need a robot vacuum for a comparatively compact space. Even if you have a smaller living space, though, that's no reason to burden yourself with cleaning, especially when you can just leave it to the 3i G10+.
This entry-level robot vacuum is right at home in dwellings of all shapes and sizes, even a mildly cramped apartment. Despite its lower pricing, the 3i G10+ has comparable muscle to its bigger siblings, including 18,000Pa of suction force, an UltraReach™ extendable side brush for sweeping debris out of cramped corners, and adaptive, self-lifting mop pad that won't make your carpets soggy. The 3i G10+ is also equipped with next-generation intelligence, scanning surroundings with LiDAR, dual 3D structured light, and an AI-equipped camera. With AI DirtScan™ technology, the vacuum can recognize a multitude of obstructions and debris, intelligently avoiding the former and capturing the latter.
While the 3i G10+ doesn't have an all-in-one station, it's got some exciting little tricks up its proverbial sleeve for ensuring longevity and enhancing hygiene. 3i's patented onboard debris compression system captures dust and particulates and compresses them into a tight space within the 1L dustbin, freeing up space for more cleaning. Thanks to this secret weapon, the device can clean uninterrupted for up to 60 days before needing to be emptied. The integrated UV light also optimizes hygiene, and since there's no station, the 3i G10+ has an overall smaller presence in your home, which is great if you don't have a lot of space to spare.
You can pick up the 3i G10+ on Amazon during the Black Friday sales for 49% off its usual price at $229.99. Use promo code "G10USAVE5" as well to get an extra 5% off, bringing the price down to $218.49.
