The 10 Most Exciting New Features In Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

In this new update, Microsoft has introduced a new handwriting panel with more gestures, new emoji, simplified editing features, and more. Here are some highlights from Microsoft:

Write as much as you want in the panel with the new conversion & overflow model! As you write, you'll now see your previous words convert to typed text within the handwriting panel. When you fill the handwriting panel and lift your pen off the screen, the text will shift so you have room to continue writing. Press the commit button to insert all the text and clear the slate.

Select text to edit it: See something you want to change? If you select text while the handwriting panel is open, that text will now appear within the panel so you can easily make alterations.

Make corrections within the handwriting panel by overwriting converted text: Was something misrecognized? Instead of using the suggested text alternate, you now have the option of just inking the correct letters right on top of the converted text!

You can read about the rest of the main improvements on the Microsoft site.