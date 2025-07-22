Leaked Builds Suggest iOS 26 Public Beta Release Is Imminent

When will Apple release the first iOS 26 public beta? While the company has traditionally launched the first public beta of its latest iPhone software by the week of July 15, a buggier experience might have led to a delay this time around. Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested Apple was aiming to release the iOS 26 public beta on around July 23. Then, after making the iOS 18.6 RC version available on Monday, the company accidentally published the public beta channel of macOS Tahoe, which a few users were able to download, thanks to very specific conditions (not having Rosetta 2 installed and owning an Apple Silicon Mac).

In addition to Apple's own accidentally leak, there's even more proof pointing to the imminent release of iOS 26 public beta 1, as a famous leaker with a private X account has acknowledged the builds of the upcoming beta 4 of all the new operating systems. In all likelihood, these will roll out just before the first public beta versions of Apple's fall updates.