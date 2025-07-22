TCL: What Does The TV Brand's Name Stand For?

It's easy to find TCL products in any store that sells electronics. Shopping in your local Best Buy or Target will turn up TCL brand smart TVs, sound bars, mobile phones, headphones, projectors, air conditioners, and even home appliances. Aside from its wide array of products, TCL is also known for offering high-quality items at affordable prices, such as its TCL QM6K TV.

Today, TCL has tens of thousands of employees supporting a business that sells products in over 120 countries and manages the world's biggest appliance factory. It has won SMM Challenge Gold Tier Awards from the EPA for its initiatives in sustainability. It has launched many industry firsts that paved the way for future electronics, including the world's first mini-LED TV in 2019.

This global dominance was not always the case for a small company in China that began in 1981 selling audio cassette tapes. What TCL actually stands for, Telephone Communication Limited, doesn't tell the full story of an impressive history of a specialty-focused local business that grew into a global innovator.