Google Shows Off Pixel 10 Design Ahead Of August 20 Launch Event

Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. It's no longer just a well-sourced rumor, as Google confirmed the date of Made by Google 2025 a few days ago. Google sent out invites for the keynote, which will take place in New York City this year.

As in previous years, Google will stream the event online, so you'll be able to tune in and see all the hardware Google has prepared for the next year and the new Pixel-specific AI features the software giant has undoubtedly cooked up for the Pixel 10 series.

Loyal Pixel fans don't have to wait for the Made by Google event to see the latest phone, though. Every year, we find out everything there is to know about the upcoming Pixel series well before Google unveils the new phones. The same goes for the Pixel 10 devices. The Pixel 10 design and specs have leaked time and again. We're just waiting for Google to make it official.