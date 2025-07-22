Google Shows Off Pixel 10 Design Ahead Of August 20 Launch Event
Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. It's no longer just a well-sourced rumor, as Google confirmed the date of Made by Google 2025 a few days ago. Google sent out invites for the keynote, which will take place in New York City this year.
As in previous years, Google will stream the event online, so you'll be able to tune in and see all the hardware Google has prepared for the next year and the new Pixel-specific AI features the software giant has undoubtedly cooked up for the Pixel 10 series.
Loyal Pixel fans don't have to wait for the Made by Google event to see the latest phone, though. Every year, we find out everything there is to know about the upcoming Pixel series well before Google unveils the new phones. The same goes for the Pixel 10 devices. The Pixel 10 design and specs have leaked time and again. We're just waiting for Google to make it official.
Familiar Pixel design, different year
This time around, Google is giving us the chance to see the Pixel 10 Pro model on its online store. Google has a Pixel 10 page up where a short video starts playing. The number "10" morphs into the Pixel 10 Pro, focusing on the now-iconic camera bar on the back of the phone.
That camera bar will house three lenses, which is the norm for a phone with "Pro" in the name. Also notable is the phone's color. 9to5Google speculates that this is "Moonstone," a brand-new color for the Pixel 10 series. The larger Pixel 10 Pro XL will probably be available in the same color option.
Otherwise, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro. The flat sides and curved edges are still there. The glass back features a "G" logo under the prominent camera bump. We don't get to see the display, but we know what to expect. Pixel 10 phones will feature all-screen hole-punch displays with minimal bezels.
Don't forget the Pixel 10 promotional code
More interesting than the teaser is the promo offer that Google is running ahead of the Pixel 10 launch event. "Get an exclusive offer on August 20 from Google Store when you sign up for emails," Google says, without revealing what the exclusive offer is. Google notes that the deal applies to "new subscribers only." If you already own a Pixel phone and are looking to upgrade, you might not qualify for the promo code. We know it's a promo code from the footnotes:
"Promotional code offer expires on 9/4/2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT; while supplies last. Offer is available for new subscribers only. Promotional code and redemption instructions will be emailed after sign-up on 8/20/2025. Must be redeemed on Google Store only. User must be signed-in to their Google Account and checkout with Google Pay profile, including a valid form of payment. Limit 1 per customer. The coupon code can only be used for purchase of the advertised specified Pixel 10 device and cannot be applied to any other devices, Google subscriptions, services nor Google Merchandise products."
The Pixel 10 series will feature four models: Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold. The promo code should apply to every model, but that's just speculation. Instructions will be available to those who register at this link after the Made by Google event.
Pixel 10 exclusive deal aside, Google will likely offer free AI perks to buyers. After all, Google offered Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 buyers six months of free Gemini AI Pro access. That's the cheapest Gemini subscription, priced at $20/month.