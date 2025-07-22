Apple Releases macOS Tahoe Beta 4 With 11 New Features

Apple continues to improve macOS Tahoe as the company releases beta 4 of its upcoming software update. One of the most important versions to date, macOS Tahoe finally makes the Mac experience more similar to the iPhone and iPad, as Apple will offers the same Liquid Glass design language on all of its hardware going forward.

Apple wants to make the experience of using the iPhone, iPad, and Mac more seamless, which is why it continues to bet on improving Continuity features, such as bringing Live Activities to Mac users, as well as a Phone app, a Journal app, the ability to manage unwanted calls, and more.

While macOS Tahoe has been one of the most stable betas of this cycle, beta 2 had an annoying Safari issue where unopened tabs would be highlighted instead of the one you're using. Fortunately, Apple fixed that with beta 3. With this latest version, it's likely that Safari gets even more reliable.