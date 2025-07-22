Apple Releases macOS Tahoe Beta 4 With 11 New Features
Apple continues to improve macOS Tahoe as the company releases beta 4 of its upcoming software update. One of the most important versions to date, macOS Tahoe finally makes the Mac experience more similar to the iPhone and iPad, as Apple will offers the same Liquid Glass design language on all of its hardware going forward.
Apple wants to make the experience of using the iPhone, iPad, and Mac more seamless, which is why it continues to bet on improving Continuity features, such as bringing Live Activities to Mac users, as well as a Phone app, a Journal app, the ability to manage unwanted calls, and more.
While macOS Tahoe has been one of the most stable betas of this cycle, beta 2 had an annoying Safari issue where unopened tabs would be highlighted instead of the one you're using. Fortunately, Apple fixed that with beta 3. With this latest version, it's likely that Safari gets even more reliable.
macOS Tahoe is the last update for Intel Mac users
What makes macOS Tahoe so important is that this is the last big update to Intel Macs. After the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple revealed that macOS 27 will be the first software update exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs. Apple is cleverly giving Intel Macs a glimpse of the future, but letting users know it's time to update. In addition, the end of 2026 could be the perfect moment, as the company is said to be working on a redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display.
Besides that, macOS Tahoe beta 4 also continues to improve the new Spotlight, which now indexes everything on the Mac. While some people are not very fond of this change and would prefer to have the old Spotlight with the Launchpad back, the updated version lets you perform several new actions, such as summarizing documents and creating images. The new Spotlight includes a clipboard containing everything you copied and pasted during the day as well.
Apple Intelligence is also a big part of this update with improved Genmoji and Image Playground functionalities. Live Translation and better integration with ChatGPT are other key features of this update. In addition to macOS Tahoe beta 4, Apple is seeding the fourth test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.