ChatGPT Gets Over 2.5 Billion Prompts Every Day - Here's Why That's Important

ChatGPT has been the most popular AI chatbot since it went viral in late 2022. Many rivals have appeared since then, with Google's Gemini being one of the most prominent contenders, but it's still OpenAI's chatbot that turns the most heads. New ChatGPT usage figures have leaked that show just how important the chatbot is to internet users, and OpenAI has since confirmed them. ChatGPT gets over 2.5 billion prompts a day worldwide, Axios has learned ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman embarking on a Washington, D.C. tour.

Those figures are important for Altman's lobbying event, as the CEO will make a clear point to U.S. politicians: Artificial intelligence is a key development that will disrupt jobs, yes, but will not lead to the widespread issues others warn about.

Altman's point is that AI is already improving productivity for many people at home and abroad. A source told Axios that Altman's vision is "not all doomerism downside and not hand-waving away concerns — but focused on democratizing benefits (getting them into the hands of people to do stuff), not concentrating them in the hands of the few."