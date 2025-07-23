Think Twice Before Showering During A Thunderstorm

If you were ever told by your parents that you shouldn't shower during a thunderstorm, you may have often wondered why. Is it really that dangerous?

It turns out that being indoors doesn't automatically mean you are safe from lightning. In fact, one-third of injuries from lightning happen to people inside, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite our greater understanding of storms, with tracking and forecasting technology, there are still around 10 or 20 people killed in the U.S. each year by lightning, sometimes even more, based on records from the National Weather Service.

The power of lightning cannot be underestimated. In fact, a gigantic lightning bolt recorded in 2018 rose 50 miles into space and had 100 times more electrical charge than a standard bolt of lightning. People often feel relatively protected in their homes, or vehicles, and sometimes even outdoors, when the storm seems too far away to be a danger. However, lightning can be quite unpredictable where it strikes, and storms can develop faster than we anticipate. When you are in your shower, there is a risk of being electrocuted due to metal plumbing and the presence of water.