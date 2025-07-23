AppleCare+ Theft And Loss Pricing Revealed For iPad And Apple Watch
Alongside the new AppleCare One subscription announced by Apple on Wednesday, the company is also expanding AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage for iPad and Apple Watch users. With the new plan, if you leave your iPad behind in a cafeteria or forget your Apple Watch in a hotel room, you can use the AppleCare+ coverage to get a new model.
The new AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage is available for every iPad and Apple Watch model Apple currently sells. The company offers the coverage as monthly or annual subscriptions, and the price varies depending on the device. These are the prices for AppleCare+ Theft and Loss for Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch SE: $2.99/month or $29.99/year
- Apple Watch Series 10: $4.99/month or $49.99/year
- Apple Watch Ultra: $5.99/month or $59.99/year
- Apple Watch Series 10 Hermes: $5.99/month or $59.99/year
- Apple Watch Ultra Hermes: $5.99/month or $59.99/year
These are the prices for AppleCare+ Theft and Loss for iPad:
- iPad: $4.99/month or $49.99/year
- iPad mini: $4.99/month or $49.99/year
- iPad Air 11": $5.99/month or $59.99/year
- iPad Air 13": $6.99/month or $69.99/year
- iPad Pro 11": $9.99/month or $99.99/year
- iPad Pro 13": $10.99/month or $109.99/year
It's important to note that there's also a fee when getting a replacement — $119 for a new Apple Watch and $129 for a new iPad.
Here's when AppleCare One can be a good idea for your devices
With the release of AppleCare One, Apple is offering AppleCare+ (including Theft and Loss) for three devices for $19.99/month. If you have an iPhone 16 Pro Max, an Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, you'd be paying $30.97/month for these three individual coverages, while with the AppleCare One bundle could save you more than $10/month.
Adding other devices cost extra $5.99 each, and could be a great way to protect a MacBook, for example. Even though Apple isn't expanding the Theft and Loss coverage for its computers yet, the AppleCare One bundle could still be the best option for those wanting peace of mind with their very expensive Apple products.
The AppleCare One benefits are the same as those on the AppleCare+ coverage, including 24/7 priority support, unlimited replacements for accidental damage, and battery replacement. The difference is that you can now keep your devices protected for longer, and not just for the duration of the plan.