AppleCare+ Theft And Loss Pricing Revealed For iPad And Apple Watch

Alongside the new AppleCare One subscription announced by Apple on Wednesday, the company is also expanding AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage for iPad and Apple Watch users. With the new plan, if you leave your iPad behind in a cafeteria or forget your Apple Watch in a hotel room, you can use the AppleCare+ coverage to get a new model.

The new AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage is available for every iPad and Apple Watch model Apple currently sells. The company offers the coverage as monthly or annual subscriptions, and the price varies depending on the device. These are the prices for AppleCare+ Theft and Loss for Apple Watch:

Apple Watch SE: $2.99/month or $29.99/year

Apple Watch Series 10: $4.99/month or $49.99/year

Apple Watch Ultra: $5.99/month or $59.99/year

Apple Watch Series 10 Hermes: $5.99/month or $59.99/year

Apple Watch Ultra Hermes: $5.99/month or $59.99/year

These are the prices for AppleCare+ Theft and Loss for iPad:

iPad: $4.99/month or $49.99/year

iPad mini: $4.99/month or $49.99/year

iPad Air 11": $5.99/month or $59.99/year

iPad Air 13": $6.99/month or $69.99/year

iPad Pro 11": $9.99/month or $99.99/year

iPad Pro 13": $10.99/month or $109.99/year

It's important to note that there's also a fee when getting a replacement — $119 for a new Apple Watch and $129 for a new iPad.