3 New Google AI Features To Improve Online Shopping

Try it on is easily one of the most interesting AI features coming out of I/O 2025. You can use it to try clothes virtually without leaving your home. All you have to do is upload a photo of yourself and then let the AI do its magic. That magic consists of the AI figuring out your body shape, analyzing the materials, and then fitting clothes accordingly.

Try it on is available in Google's Shopping Graph across Google Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images. The feature will work with billions of apparel items available in these shopping-related products. All you have to do to determine whether an item supports the feature is look for the "try it on" icon. Once you find it, tap the icon and start trying on clothes virtually.

The feature shouldn't be confused with Google's Doppl, a standalone AI app that lets you do the same thing. Both Doppl and try it on are based on technology that allows AI to understand human anatomy and clothing.

"This state-of-the-art technology is the first of its kind working at this scale, allowing shoppers to try on billions of items of clothing from our Shopping Graph," Google explained earlier this year. "It's powered by a new custom image generation model for fashion, which understands the human body and nuances of clothing — like how different materials fold, stretch, and drape on different bodies. It preserves these subtleties when applied to poses in your photos. The result is a try-on experience that works with photos of you."