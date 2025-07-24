Google Leaks Full Pixel 10 Lineup And $50 Launch Discount

Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20, during a special Made by Google 2025 keynote that will stream live from New York. Pixel already know about the upcoming event, considering that it leaked a few times before Google confirmed it. In fact, almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 10 series has leaked, so we don't expect any big surprises from the event.

However, Google is trying to get ahead of new Pixel 10 leaks that might provide additional spoilers about the four upcoming handsets. A few days ago, the company posted a Pixel 10 Pro teaser on its online store, revealing the phone's design. As expected, the Pixel 10 series will look just like its predecessor. The Pixel 10 teaser was intentional, as was Google's decision to announce an early preorder deal for the Pixel 10 series. The teaser mentioned a promo code that will be available to those who register online after the Made by Google event.

A couple of days later, Google seems to have dropped an unintentional Pixel 10 teaser as well. The company featured all four Pixel 10 phones in a promo image on the mobile version of its online store. The accidental listing also mentions a $50 discount for the Pixel 10 phones that appears to be different from the previous promo code.