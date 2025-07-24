Google Leaks Full Pixel 10 Lineup And $50 Launch Discount
Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20, during a special Made by Google 2025 keynote that will stream live from New York. Pixel already know about the upcoming event, considering that it leaked a few times before Google confirmed it. In fact, almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 10 series has leaked, so we don't expect any big surprises from the event.
However, Google is trying to get ahead of new Pixel 10 leaks that might provide additional spoilers about the four upcoming handsets. A few days ago, the company posted a Pixel 10 Pro teaser on its online store, revealing the phone's design. As expected, the Pixel 10 series will look just like its predecessor. The Pixel 10 teaser was intentional, as was Google's decision to announce an early preorder deal for the Pixel 10 series. The teaser mentioned a promo code that will be available to those who register online after the Made by Google event.
A couple of days later, Google seems to have dropped an unintentional Pixel 10 teaser as well. The company featured all four Pixel 10 phones in a promo image on the mobile version of its online store. The accidental listing also mentions a $50 discount for the Pixel 10 phones that appears to be different from the previous promo code.
Save $50 on the Pixel 10
According to Android Authority, Google placed a Pixel 10 banner somewhere in the Google Play Store app on Android. From the looks of it, it's not a banner one is supposed to find. The blog found it "while poking around" the app. The official Google image shows all four Pixel 10 phones, including the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10. The banner reads "now available," implying Google will share it more widely after the August 20 launch event.
"Meet the new Pixel 10 Series," the banner message also reads. The deal is mentioned in smaller print: "Get $50 off from Google. Terms Apply. Ends on 10/13/25." The banner suggests the deal applies to all four Pixel 10 phones. Buyers will have until October 13 to take advantage of the $50 discount. Leaks say the Pixel 10 prices should be identical to last year's Pixel 9 models, so discounts will come in handy.
The deal seems to be different from the promo code that Google advertised in its Pixel 10 teaser a few days ago. That one only applies to new subscribers, while the deal Android Authority discovered seems more general. Interestingly, the deal makes no mention of any AI deals that might come with Pixel 10 purchases, like free access to Gemini AI tiers.
What to expect from the Pixel 10 phones
The blog was able to find a higher-quality image of the banner showing the four Pixel 10 models. The photo confirms some of the Pixel 10 leaks and rumors from previous months. The three Pixel 10 Pro models might come in duller colors than the regular Pixel 10, including the grey hue seen above. The Pixel 10's blue looks much more fun.
The promo image also shows that all four handsets will feature similar rear-facing camera modules. Other than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we're looking at horizontal, oval camera protrusions that feature three lenses each. Even the base Pixel 10 model has three cameras, but they don't get the same high-end sensors as the Pixel 10 Pros.
While Google's teasers do not show the displays of the four phones or their specs, we've had plenty of leaks covering these aspects. The four Pixel 10 models should get high-resolution OLED panels with brightness topping out at 3,000 nits. Google's new Tensor G5 processor will power all four models — a new 3nm chip that should be even faster than its predecessor powering the Pixel 9 series.
The base Pixel 10 model will be the first to feature a telephoto lens, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL will get a 5,200 mAh battery — the largest battery on a Pixel phone. The Pixel 10 Pro models should feature a new macro mode for the telephoto camera. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google's new foldable should be the first foldable in the world to get water and dustproof certification (IP68 rated). Each phone should get faster wired charging, and they should support Qi2 15W wireless charging, including Pixel Snap magnets on the back.