These Tech Accessories Will Change The Game For Coffee Drinkers
Starting each day with a piping-hot cup of coffee is essential for many of us. While a simple drip-brew Mr. Coffee machine may be all that is necessary for the casual coffee fan, caffeine devotees may want to take things to the next level. Fortunately, the greater world of consumer tech offers plenty of incredible accessories that can make just about anyone feel like a barista.
Whether you're looking to achieve the perfect grind for every batch of coffee beans or you want a travel-friendly press to enjoy a warm beverage on a cold camping-trip morning, there's certainly no shortage of coffee tech to choose from. In fact, the one tricky part is wading through Amazon's many pages of coffee gadgetry to find the best products. Fortunately, that's where we come in.
From smart mugs and thermoses that keep your coffee at the perfect temperature to smart coffee makers that will start a brew at a pre-chosen time each morning, here are five of the best tech accessories that will change the game for coffee drinkers.
A desktop warmer
With this House Gem 36W Mug Warmer, you can say goodbye to lukewarm beverages that turn your stomach. Available in black, white, and wood finishes, you'll be able to choose from three temperature settings (176, 150, and 130 degrees Fahrenheit) to ensure your mug of coffee, tea, or other warm beverage is precisely the way you like it.
The 5.2-inch heating plate accommodates most mug sizes and is completely waterproof, so you don't have to worry about spills. And measuring just 5.9 inches for length and width, you should have zero issue finding a home on your desk for this next-level coaster. Other great features include a 2-12 hour programmable timer, as well as a four-hour auto shutoff.
One thing to keep in mind: The warmer stays hot long after you've removed your mug from it, so do exercise caution. You'll also want to make sure you're using mugs that will fit onto the recessed heating plate (the actual plate isn't flush with the rest of the device).
A programmable mug
If you're the kind of person who's always flying out the door at the last minute, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ should be at the top of your list. Designed to keep your beverage steaming-hot (120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to three hours on a full charge, you'll wonder how you ever lived without your thermos having a built-in battery. Better yet, when you place the Travel Mug 2+ on its charging coaster, it'll keep your drink hot all day.
The folks at Ember also put together a great companion app (for iOS and Android devices) that you can use to set the temperature and customize various presets. You'll even be able to add the Travel Mug 2+ to Apple's Find My network. Should you ever misplace this precious drink holder, you'll be able to track it down with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
We're also glad to see a push-to-open lid and the ability to sip from any part of the mug. Some buyers have said the lid doesn't have the tightest seal, though, so just be careful when transporting the mug from A to B.
A smart coffee maker
Want to get your Alexa ecosystem involved in the brewing of your morning beverage? The Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker is one of several drip coffee makers that can be connected to Wi-Fi. This allows you to use Alexa voice commands and Alexa Routines to have a warm cup o' joe waiting for you at the crack of dawn.
Using the Alexa app or an Alexa-compatible smart speaker, you'll be able to start a brew, change the brew strength, and turn off the coffee maker. And while it's a small convenience, the front-facing clock uses Wi-Fi to stay in sync, so you won't even have to make any Daylight Savings adjustments.
At 13.9 inches tall, this Hamilton Beach coffee machine should be able to find under most kitchen cabinets, and the swing-out brew basket makes it easy to add grounds fast. Enjoy up to 12 cups of delicious coffee without having to lift a finger in the morning (as long as you set up the machine the night before).
A portable coffee press
It's hard to argue with the kind of flavor the best coffee presses deliver, which is why we had to highlight the Aeropress Clear Coffee Press. Available in six colors, the press itself is made from Tritan, an ultra-durable, BPA-free plastic that is shatterproof and great for travel. In fact, it's small enough to fit into just about any bag or piece of luggage.
When it comes to brew tech, the Aeropress combines French press, pour-over, and espresso methodologies to give you a pour that's unforgettable. You'll be hard-pressed to taste any grit or bitterness when using the Clear Coffee Press, thanks to the device's micro-filtration technology, which is also why this press delivers such bold flavor.
For only $50, it's hard to say no to coffee-on-the-go that tastes this good. Some customers have said the carafe remains hot for a while after usage, so be mindful of how you're handling the machine when packing it up.
A capable bean grinder
We've said plenty about the tech that brews the coffee and keeps it warm, but a great bean grinder goes a long way, too. This OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a terrific countertop accessory for coffee lovers, even if you own barista gear with built-in grinding. With 15 grind settings to choose from, you'll be able to whip up grounds for everything from a hearty espresso drink to an ice-cold brew for the summer months.
The 40mm stainless steel conical burrs deliver consistently-uniform grounds, and the static-fighting container keeps grounds from sticking to the grinder. At 12.8 inches tall, 7.75 inches wide, and 5.3 inches from front to back, the OXO Brew won't eat up precious countertop real estate. And at 4.5 pounds, the grinder is fairly lightweight, too.
Customers have praised the OXO Brew for its excellent performance and quiet operation. While $100 may be a bit too pricey for some, a solid grinder is not an accessory to skimp on.