The #1 Apple TV+ Show Is Coming Back For Season 2

"Stick," which is still holding on to a strong 82% Rotten Tomatoes critics' rating, has quietly become one of the breakout Apple TV+ hits of the summer and very much follows in the same feel-good vein as "Ted Lasso," even if doesn't match the earlier show's heights in terms of worldwide acclaim. Creator Jason Keller said in an Apple TV+ press release that he's been "humbled" by the audience reaction, joking that Season 2 gives him the perfect excuse "to play even more golf." Wilson echoed that sentiment in the same release, calling it "really nice to see the show connecting with people."

The story follows Pryce Cahill (Wilson), a once-promising golfer now working at a sporting goods store who decides to mentor a troubled young talent named Santi (played by Peter Dager). Critics have described the series as everything from "ideal comfort viewing" to "a summer must-watch."

"Stick" has also delighted viewers with surprise cameos from real-life golf pros like Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, plus appearances from broadcasters like Jim Nantz. But what really helped the show hit its stride is the way it blends underdog charm with genuine heart. And you don't have to take my word for it: "This is what I wanted," one Redditor raves. "Heartwarming, chill and relaxing. Up there with the likes of 'Ted Lasso,' 'Shrinking' and 'Scrubs.' Good job Apple TV+." And with Season 2 now officially on the way, fans can expect even more laughs, emotion, and yes — lots more golf.