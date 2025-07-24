Pixel Watch 4 Makes Old Chargers Obsolete, But Still Won't Go Wireless

Instead of relying on the pin connector system Google has made its staple over the past couple of iterations, you'll instead need to charge your Pixel Watch 4 by placing it on its side in a small cradle-like charger. It's an interesting change from the previous bottom-down design that many other popular smartwatches have used for years.

It looks like the design is meant to take full advantage of the bedside charging clock system — similar to Apple's Standby mode, which is available on iPhone. Google has reportedly been working on a similar system for Android over the past couple of years, but we've yet to see it officially released.

While the removal of the pin connector system is welcome, the fact that Google hasn't fully embraced wireless charging on its Pixel Watch lineup yet is rather frustrating for many. Add to that the fact that any additional chargers you might have bought for your previous Pixel Watch will now be obsolete, requiring you to invest in additional chargers that sport the new side cradle design. Thankfully, Android Headlines says that Google will include the charger in the box when you purchase the Pixel Watch 4. The report also notes that moving the charging contacts should make it easier to repair the new watch, giving tech support easier access to the rear panel.

Of course, these renders aren't quite official reveals, so it's possible that some of this design could be different when the Pixel Watch 4 finally arrives. If you just picked up a Pixel Watch 3, though, there's probably no reason to upgrade.