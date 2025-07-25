New ChatGPT Agent AI Is Now Available To Plus Users Worldwide

ChatGPT Agent operates a virtual computer where it has access to a couple of web browsers (visual and text-based versions), a terminal app, APIs, and ChatGPT connectors to connect to various sources of information. When Agent is performing tasks, you can see every action live in a window that opens up in the ChatGPT UI. It's like getting a livestream of ChatGPT Agent's thoughts and actions. You see every search and click it performs for you.

Agent can multitask between the apps it has on hand. The AI performs multiple online searches to find the information you asked for. It can then switch to the terminal app to compile that information for you. If you give it data sources and use Connectors, it will extract information from those places for you.

ChatGPT agent is now fully rolled out to all Plus, Pro, and Team users. Sorry about the delay! pic.twitter.com/kz9STMbJx7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 24, 2025

I gave ChatGPT Agent a simple task that would have taken me several hours to complete. I told the AI I wanted to help me find a half-marathon and a marathon race separated by up to two weeks. Both races should be in Europe, and I needed travel options between the two venues, with train being a priority. I also gave it a particular region of Europe, so I could take advantage of the milder climate during the late fall months.

Agent went to work and started browsing the web and collecting data. It compiled a detailed report for me in 23 minutes, offering me eight half-marathon options and seven marathon races. It then created all the race combinations for me. At the end, I had to correct the AI, telling Agent it didn't check whether the races were sold out or available, and it didn't provide me with links for the events. This time Agent fixed everything in one minute.