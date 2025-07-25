New ChatGPT Agent AI Is Now Available To Plus Users Worldwide
OpenAI delivered a surprise launch event last week, unveiling a product we didn't necessarily know was in the making. It wasn't the GPT-5 upgrade ChatGPT users have been waiting for, or the open-source ChatGPT version that OpenAI delayed a couple of times this summer. Instead, OpenAI unveiled a powerful new AI agent that combined several existing ChatGPT functionalities into a single product.
Called ChatGPT Agent, the AI model inherits the Operator's ability to browse the web in a virtual machine for the user. Operator was launched in early 2025, but OpenAI made it available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers. That's the most expensive premium ChatGPT experience, priced at $200/month. Agent combined Operator with Deep Research abilities that let ChatGPT dig deeper on certain topics for you.
OpenAI wanted to release Agent to ChatGPT Pro, Plus, and Team users last week. But the new tool was so popular with Pro users that the company had to delay access for Plus and Team users. As always with new AI features, ChatGPT Agent was not available in Europe initially. A week later, OpenAI made ChatGPT widely available to Plus and Team users. The advanced AI model is also available in Europe. I've already tested Agent, and I'm impressed with what it can do.
ChatGPT Agent abilities explained
ChatGPT Agent operates a virtual computer where it has access to a couple of web browsers (visual and text-based versions), a terminal app, APIs, and ChatGPT connectors to connect to various sources of information. When Agent is performing tasks, you can see every action live in a window that opens up in the ChatGPT UI. It's like getting a livestream of ChatGPT Agent's thoughts and actions. You see every search and click it performs for you.
Agent can multitask between the apps it has on hand. The AI performs multiple online searches to find the information you asked for. It can then switch to the terminal app to compile that information for you. If you give it data sources and use Connectors, it will extract information from those places for you.
ChatGPT agent is now fully rolled out to all Plus, Pro, and Team users. Sorry about the delay! pic.twitter.com/kz9STMbJx7
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 24, 2025
I gave ChatGPT Agent a simple task that would have taken me several hours to complete. I told the AI I wanted to help me find a half-marathon and a marathon race separated by up to two weeks. Both races should be in Europe, and I needed travel options between the two venues, with train being a priority. I also gave it a particular region of Europe, so I could take advantage of the milder climate during the late fall months.
Agent went to work and started browsing the web and collecting data. It compiled a detailed report for me in 23 minutes, offering me eight half-marathon options and seven marathon races. It then created all the race combinations for me. At the end, I had to correct the AI, telling Agent it didn't check whether the races were sold out or available, and it didn't provide me with links for the events. This time Agent fixed everything in one minute.
ChatGPT Agent price, limits, and security
As seasoned ChatGPT users might notice, I didn't ask Agent to make any bookings for me or find places to stay. I don't trust the AI to handle purchases quite yet. But I know that Agent will not perform sensitive tasks like completing a reservation without asking me. It won't have access to my credit cards or other personal information.
I wanted a quick first demo of what ChatGPT Agent can do for me, and I was impressed with how quickly it all worked out. I've only started scratching the surface here, but I already know all my complex queries will go to ChatGPT Agent from now on. More importantly, I also know that I have to be very careful with my prompts. I have to include as much detail as I can so ChatGPT Agent can complete the task in one go.
ChatGPT Plus users like me can only exchange 40 messages with Agent each month. I've already used two, since I had to correct Agent with a second prompt. I don't think I can ask for more than 40 messages a month considering I'm on the $20/month subscription. But OpenAI will let users spend money for more access once they exceed the limit. Then again, ChatGPT Agent isn't necessary for all the chats you might have with the AI.
The $200/month ChatGPT Pro subscription will get you 400 messages each month. ChatGPT Team users will have different access based on their specific subscription.