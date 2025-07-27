Hands-On With Apple's All-New Preview App In iPadOS 26

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple unveiled iPadOS 26, the upcoming software update for iPad users. Among the new features, such as the Liquid Glass design and new multitasking features, the company introduced an all-new Preview app, which is also available for Mac.

While at first glance this app might look redundant next to the Files app, Apple decided to offer a more straightforward experience when actually editing a document. More interestingly, the company says the app is perfect for using the iPad with an Apple Pencil, so we decided to give it a try.

After all, the iPad is one of the best tools for productivity when it comes to highlighting information on a file, signing a document, drawing a quick sketch or leaving handwritten notes, and immediately sending your work over to someone else. Here's everything you need to know about iPadOS 26's new Preview app, and how to make the most out of Apple's newest iPad app.