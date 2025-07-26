Developer Shows Off The Potential Of iOS 26's Liquid Glass Effect On Apps
It's been nearly two months since Apple previewed iOS 26 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. This upcoming software update introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. While it's been generating a great deal of debate online, this is the most significant revamp to the company's mobile UI since iOS 7.
Not only is Apple trying to make its interface more cohesive between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but the company is also expanding that to the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's "beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar" new Liquid Glass design, as the company brags, is set to change the way we interact with its products for good.
With the iOS 26 public beta now upon us, more users are able to take advantage of the company's new vision of the future. Still, the design is limited to its own stock apps and widgets. While we have to wait a few more months before the official iOS 26 release, Gentler Streak has been teasing how the app will look once this software update is available. Now, the developer has shared an exclusive look at what it's been working on with BGR.
Gentler Streak's Liquid Glass redesign hints at the future of iOS apps
Like Apple's Liquid Glass implementation, Gentler Streak still looks very familiar but with a few design tweaks. What's interesting to see is how the environment interacts with the Liquid Glass buttons, as the Steps feature will gently blend with the "Back" and "Filter" buttons, or how the new navigation bar follows the one available in Apple Music, Podcasts, and other first-party apps.
"I always find it interesting to work with new or refreshed graphical user interfaces! We have to rethink the UX and UI of the app as we don't want to make drastic changes, which could have a negative effect on our users, but, on the other hand, need to make adjustments to keep the app close to the native iOS experience," said Andrej Mihelič, co-founder and lead designer. "Gentler Streak feels fresher and even smoother/gentler with the implementation of Liquid Glass and new transitions. While implementing iOS 26's novelties into our app, we have also used this opportunity to review our app's interface and made some more changes, which should result in an improved user experience: app being more efficient in communicating your daily fitness, nicer to look at, and easier to understand for newcomers."
Gentler Streak also shared on social media how the iOS 26 app icon refracts light. The app is available on the App Store, and it's an all-in-one wellness app for everyone trying to have a healthy workout routine without overreaching.