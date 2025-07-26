Developer Shows Off The Potential Of iOS 26's Liquid Glass Effect On Apps

It's been nearly two months since Apple previewed iOS 26 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. This upcoming software update introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. While it's been generating a great deal of debate online, this is the most significant revamp to the company's mobile UI since iOS 7.

Not only is Apple trying to make its interface more cohesive between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but the company is also expanding that to the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's "beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar" new Liquid Glass design, as the company brags, is set to change the way we interact with its products for good.

With the iOS 26 public beta now upon us, more users are able to take advantage of the company's new vision of the future. Still, the design is limited to its own stock apps and widgets. While we have to wait a few more months before the official iOS 26 release, Gentler Streak has been teasing how the app will look once this software update is available. Now, the developer has shared an exclusive look at what it's been working on with BGR.