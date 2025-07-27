You Can Try Google's New 'Vibe Coding' App For Free Right Now

Google has been working to improve its AI coding capabilities alongside other AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Many believe that AI can improve coding workflows, and it has proven time and time again that it can make the job more efficient and easier. Some have even taken to 'vibe coding,' which is the act of basically letting AI do all of the work and then just ensuring it works before you implement it.

Vibe coding, many argue, is the lazy way out. Others have seen it as a way to open up the world of coding to people who might otherwise struggle to put out the code they're trying to make. And Google has been leaning into this a bit already, with the debut of Jules, an AI coding agent, earlier this year.

But now Google is looking to go a step further. Instead of just helping you improve on your own code, as Jules is designed to do, a new agent called Opal will help you dive deep into vibe coding. And if you're interested in trying it, then you can sign up for Google Labs and try out Opal for yourself today for free.