You're Going To Be Obsessed With This iOS 26 Apple Music Feature

With the first iOS 26 public beta now available, we can finally dive deeper into some of the latest features of this upcoming operating system update. As a day one Apple Music user, I'm always eager for new features on the music streaming app. Unfortunately, they're currently still locked behind major iOS updates.

Still, Apple has made this a big year for Apple Music as it has at least seven exciting features launching alongside these new OS updates. From the redesigned Apple Music app on the Mac to the Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation features available in tvOS 26's Apple Music Sing, Apple continues to offer one of the best music streaming services on the market.

However, there was one important feature the company didn't talk about during the WWDC 2025 keynote, but it has become my favorite addition ever since I started testing iOS 26. That feature is the ability to pin my favorite songs.