Higgsfield's Latest AI Tool Wants To Help You Steal Any Image On The Internet

Higgsfield Soul is the name of an AI image generator that went viral a few weeks ago. The AI tool lets you generate images that are nearly indistinguishable from photos taken with a camera or the phone in your pocket. What's special about Soul is that Higgsfield devised visual styles that act like filters, informing the AI of what sort of AI image type you want. Add a text prompt, like you would in ChatGPT or Gemini, and the AI can produce amazing results.

Higgsfield upgraded its AI tools, adding an Inpaint tool that lets you quickly edit parts of an image. The company also lets you create videos using its AI models. A few days ago, Higgsfield combined Soul with Google's Veo 3 AI video generator. The Soul-Veo-3 combo lets you create incredible videos that are also difficult to tell apart from videos recorded with a real camera.

This brings us to Higgsfield's latest innovation: Steal. Higgsfield lets you steal any picture from the web and recreate it in your own style with Soul. The new AI tool looks amazing, allowing creators to replicate ideas they find online and in the real world. However, Higgsfield Steal is also downright scary, as it allows anyone to steal a creator's idea and style without asking for permission.