These 3 TV Shows Are The Biggest Streaming Hits This Week
Every week, the streaming wars deliver new winners — and this week is no exception. From the chilling wilderness mystery of "Untamed" to the gritty police drama "Ballard" — spun-off from the "Bosch" franchise — (both of which are among the biggest shows on streaming at the moment), audiences are hungry for suspenseful stories that keep them guessing, characters you can't help but want to root for, and plot twists that leave you punching that "next episode" button with zero hesitation.
Reelgood regularly offers a snapshot of the biggest streaming TV series from one week to the next, and we're taking a look below at the three top entries on the streaming search engine's chart of the latest trending titles. The new ranking, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on July 23, and it's based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the U.S., from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are some of the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.
The biggest streaming TV series this week
1. "Untamed" (Netflix): Welcome to the newest #1 TV series on Netflix. "Untamed," which racked up 24.6 million views this week, is a mystery set in Yosemite National Park and stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a special agent within the National Parks Service tasked with solving a murder.
2. "Ballard" (Prime Video): Prime Video is betting big on "Ballard," the latest entry in its acclaimed Bosch universe. This spinoff centers on LAPD Detective Renee Ballard (Maggie Q), who takes charge of a struggling cold case unit tasked with solving long-forgotten murders. As she digs deeper into these decades-old cases, Ballard also stumbles onto a conspiracy that reaches into the heart of the police department.
3. "Dexter: Resurrection" (Paramount+): From the official Paramount+ summary: "'Dexter: Resurrection,' a continuation of 'Dexter: New Blood,' takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right."