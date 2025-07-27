Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam Review

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam may be a little big and bulky, but it's also relatively sleek and stylish. It's built largely from black and gray plastic, but it felt relatively strong and durable, and I never found it to break or scratch. Presumably, it would be pretty easy to scratch it over time though — but that's true of any cleaner.

The cleaner is super easy to set up. All you have to do is attach the handle part of it to the main unit. Everything else is already connected and ready to go. Also in the box are an extra mop pad and filter, along with the charging station, which is basically just a base that you'll place the cleaner onto when you're not cleaning. The website says that the cleaner comes with a cleaning solution, but it does not.

After you start charging, you'll notice some other neat, modern design touches. Notably, there's LED lighting on the front to indicate charging status. It doesn't stay on all the time, but it's still a nice-looking part of the design. There's also an LED headlight on the front of the cleaner to help illuminate any dirt or debris you might want to pick up.

There are a few buttons and controls dotted around the handle of the cleaner. On the front, you'll get a small display that shows information like cleaning mode, battery level, and more. While you would be able to get by just fine with a monochrome screen, the display on the vacuum is colorful and bright, which was interesting to see. It's wholly unnecessary that it looks good, but it does. Directly under that can be found a power button and a button to switch cleaning modes, and on the top of the handle is a button that cleans the mop pad when the cleaner is docked. The controls are easy to learn, though you'll have to remember which button is which, as the mode switch and mop cleaning buttons aren't necessarily obvious.

Christian de Looper for BGR

On the bottom, of course, is where the action happens. The cleaner has a roller mop pad that it uses to mop your floors, and it's the star of the show. Unlike traditional vacuum/mop combos, the suction comes from behind the mop pad itself, which is also where a comb can be found to dislodge debris like tangled hair. That makes sense. Keep in mind the fact that this is built for hard floors only. It's not meant for carpet.

Depending on the height of your furniture, you might be able to clean underneath it with the Floor One S9 Artist Steam. That's because it can lie flat at 180 degrees. To be clear, it's relatively thick even when flat, so it won't fit under all furniture, and it certainly didn't fit under either of the two couches in my house, which only have a gap of a few inches. But it did fit under some other furniture, like a cabinet.

I did find the Floor One S9 Artist Steam to be slightly heavy, especially with its water tank full. As the dirty water tank fills and you refill the clean water, it gets heavier, too. It won't be too heavy for most users, but, for example, older people might find it a bit much to lift off the dock and place back onto the dock after cleaning.