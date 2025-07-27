Here's Our First Look At The Most Anticipated Apple TV+ Release Of 2025
Apple TV+ has just given fans a first glimpse of one of its biggest TV series of the year — a release that's been the subject of quite a bit of rumor and speculation.
"Pluribus," a new sci-fi drama from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" mastermind Vince Gilligan, is a new nine-episode sci-fi drama that will debut globally on Apple TV+ on November 7. And it's not just that the new series comes from the creator of two of the most iconic crime dramas in recent memory, or that its cast includes Rhea Seehorn (the actress who played Kim Wexler in "Better Call Saul"). The buzz has risen to such a fever pitch for this Apple series in part because it's a complete break from Gilligan's previous world of drugs and cartels, having been described as more akin to shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "The X-Files."
What's more: Apple TV+ already believes in "Pluribus" so much, the streamer has renewed it for a second season months before its first episode even arrives. How's that for a vote of confidence?
Vince Gilligan's name alone makes this a must-watch
Of course, the fact that Gilligan's name is attached to the project is responsible for much of the skyrocketing expectations all by itself. He's the creative force who turned "Breaking Bad" into one of the most critically acclaimed series of all time — that show being the story of a chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin that would go on to redefine prestige TV. Its spinoff, "Better Call Saul," managed to achieve a legendary status all its own, thanks to top-tier storytelling and unforgettable performances particularly from Seehorn and star Bob Odenkirk.
Gilligan's shows like these are known for their meticulous plotting and moral complexity, inviting viewers to wrestle with difficult questions while delivering moments of cinematic brilliance. I'm thinking of everything from the single blue flower against the black-and-white desert landscape that opens the "Rock and Hard Place" episode of "Better Call Saul" to Walt's death scene in the "Breaking Bad" episode "Baby Blue," with the camera rising above him as if giving him a ghost-like send-off.
With "Pluribus," Gilligan is venturing into new territory: A genre-bending sci-fi narrative that's still built around his signature style. Given his track record, it's no wonder Apple's streamer is poised to give us one of its most hyped releases of the year.
What we know about Pluribus
The official "Pluribus" synopsis teases a fascinating and honestly kind of bizarre premise: The world's most miserable person must prevent global catastrophe by stopping an overwhelming wave of happiness. The new series stars Seehorn alongside Karolina Wydra ("Sneaky Pete") and Carlos Manuel Vesga ("The Hijacking of Flight 601"), with guest appearances by Miriam Shor ("American Fiction") and Samba Schutte ("Our Flag Means Death").
Gilligan is once again blending sharp character work with high-concept storytelling, creating something equal parts strange and compelling. For now, "Pluribus" looks poised to join the list of premium originals like "Ted Lasso," "Severance," and "Slow Horses" that Apple TV+ has used to build its reputation for quality TV. With its intriguing concept and the creative genius of Gilligan behind it, "Pluribus" stands a more than decent chance to be the series everyone is talking about when it finally lands this November.