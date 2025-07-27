Here's Our First Look At The Most Anticipated Apple TV+ Release Of 2025

Apple TV+ has just given fans a first glimpse of one of its biggest TV series of the year — a release that's been the subject of quite a bit of rumor and speculation.

"Pluribus," a new sci-fi drama from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" mastermind Vince Gilligan, is a new nine-episode sci-fi drama that will debut globally on Apple TV+ on November 7. And it's not just that the new series comes from the creator of two of the most iconic crime dramas in recent memory, or that its cast includes Rhea Seehorn (the actress who played Kim Wexler in "Better Call Saul"). The buzz has risen to such a fever pitch for this Apple series in part because it's a complete break from Gilligan's previous world of drugs and cartels, having been described as more akin to shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "The X-Files."

What's more: Apple TV+ already believes in "Pluribus" so much, the streamer has renewed it for a second season months before its first episode even arrives. How's that for a vote of confidence?