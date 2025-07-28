Think Twice Before Sleeping With The TV On All Night. Here's Why

Having excess light in your bedroom at night can confuse your brain into thinking it's still daytime. Televisions emit blue light, a high-energy visible light also produced by the sun, that boosts alertness and delays the release of melatonin, a hormone that helps you fall asleep. Even though the TV isn't as bright as natural sunlight, the steady stream of blue light can disrupt your body's circadian rhythm, or natural sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to fall and stay asleep.

Audio from the TV can be just as disruptive. Your brain remains partially alert when you sleep, analyzing voices and sounds for potential threats. Dialogue in particular keeps the mind active, even if you're not consciously listening. This interferes with the normal functions of the brain during the stages of sleep.

Though TV can be a sleep killer, the problem can be fixed by keeping it off. Speaking to sleep.com, clinical psychologist Dr. Sumi Raghavan said, "As a general rule, habits change piece by piece. Let's assume you've built some insight around your sleep habits and have some motivation to change them. I'd start small, maybe lying down with either a relaxing podcast or music, for 10 minutes. When the timer goes off, if you're not feeling relaxed or closer to sleep, and you really want the TV on, you can turn it on. But you keep practicing for 10 minutes a night for a few nights, and then you increase the time to 15 minutes, and then to 20."