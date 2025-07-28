2 Ways To Get Faster Internet On Your Android Phone

Airplane mode is a smartphone setting that disables radio-frequency signal transmissions. The purpose of this is because airlines do not want devices to be used in-flight that may interfere with their own equipment. When you turn airplane mode on, your Android will turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular — basically all forms of wireless communication that connect to your phone. This can be used to your advantage, however, when having internet issues.

Our smartphones are built to connect to cell towers to get signals. As you move about throughout the day, your smartphone may not choose the best tower to connect to. There can be external factors like work being done on cell towers by the servicing companies, or network congestion from high internet usage at once. Resetting this connection can bring an internet speed boost when done through airplane mode.

Turn airplane mode on and then turn it back off again. Your Android will find a new connection at an optimal cell tower, resulting in faster internet. The airplane mode button is usually easy to find on your Android. It is marked by an airplane icon and may have the words "airplane mode" underneath it.