Why You Should Delete Your Temu Account For Good (& How To Do It)
The online shop Temu seems to sell everything: clothing, toys, furniture, electronics, and even medical supplies. Anything you need, or think you need, can be found on its website. A young business, Temu's website and app have soared in popularity since launching in 2022 due to e-commerce platform's low-priced items and frequent sales.
Temu's slogan, "shop like a billionaire," is enticing. With such a wide range of products and highlighted sales and deals on the front page, it's easy for shoppers to want to quickly take advantage of the low prices and look for the best available deals. The website's home page even claims that shoppers can get free returns for up to 90 days, providing a sense of security.
However, a darker side of Temu has been revealed over the past few years since its launch. There are frequent complaints about incorrect deliveries or items not being what was shown on the website. Temu is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has no clear compliance with anti-forced labor laws. The good news is that deleting your Temu account is a very simple process, done online through its website or on its app.
Why you should delete your Temu account
Temu is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). To achieve accreditation, a company must pass the BBB's vetting process. It also involves agreeing to the BBB's Standards of Trust, which include advertising honestly, being transparent about company operations, and being responsible for private consumer data. Temu's rating on the BBB is a B-, with the stated reason that it has over 4,000 complaints.
Ethical concerns have also been raised about forced labor being used to make Temu products based on a report by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. According to the report, Temu doesn't enforce compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). In response to inquiry, Temu's statement is recorded in the report as: "Because Temu is not the importer of record with respect to goods shipped to the United States, [the UFLPA] and the prohibitions set out in [Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930] do not apply directly to Temu's activities as an online platform operator."
The quality of Temu's items has also been called into question. The company is criticized for frequently sending the wrong items, having long shipping times, unexpectedly canceling orders, and not advertising the true nature of the product.
How to delete your Temu account
To delete your account on Temu's website, you must log in. Go to "Orders & Account" and then to "Account Security." Click the option to "Delete Your Temu Account." You will have to select the choice that you want to delete it permanently, and you will need to provide a reason. Temu will then log you out and delete your account within seven days.
The process is similar if you want to delete your account through the app. You will find the option to delete after clicking on the "You" tab, then "Settings," and then "Account Security."
Though Temu is tempting as a discount store, as shoppers we want to ensure we get the best quality item and the correct product delivered to us. A great deal is often not worth the hassle of returning, waiting for a refund, and having to buy a new item all over again. Many shoppers also value spending their money on businesses proven to be ethical and responsible. In the face of these issues, there are many better options than Temu.