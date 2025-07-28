Why You Should Delete Your Temu Account For Good (& How To Do It)

The online shop Temu seems to sell everything: clothing, toys, furniture, electronics, and even medical supplies. Anything you need, or think you need, can be found on its website. A young business, Temu's website and app have soared in popularity since launching in 2022 due to e-commerce platform's low-priced items and frequent sales.

Temu's slogan, "shop like a billionaire," is enticing. With such a wide range of products and highlighted sales and deals on the front page, it's easy for shoppers to want to quickly take advantage of the low prices and look for the best available deals. The website's home page even claims that shoppers can get free returns for up to 90 days, providing a sense of security.

However, a darker side of Temu has been revealed over the past few years since its launch. There are frequent complaints about incorrect deliveries or items not being what was shown on the website. Temu is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has no clear compliance with anti-forced labor laws. The good news is that deleting your Temu account is a very simple process, done online through its website or on its app.