3 Different Ways To Watch Local TV Channels Using Roku Devices

Gone are the days when you could only watch TV by adjusting the "bunny ears" antenna to pick up your local stations. Now, with all the digital streaming services and subscriptions, it's easy to assume you can't get local TV anymore. While we may be able to use our smartphones to do quick checks of the local weather and traffic, some people still enjoy the experience of sitting down to watch their local news stations on their televisions. The good news is that, if you have a Roku device, it is very easy to watch live, local TV.

Roku is a TV streaming platform. It has its own customized homescreen, apps, remote, and user experience. You can purchase a TV that already has Roku built into it; you'll be able to identify these televisions easily,because they will be clearly labeled as a Roku TV. You can also buy Roku players that plug into your existing TV via an HDMI port, and you use the Roku remote to stream channels.

Roku offers a few ways to watch live, local TV. You can watch through their Roku Channel, but that is only best if you live near a major metropolitan area. You can download an app from their Streaming Store and enter your zip code, which gives you a better chance at finding local channels. Or you can purchase a digital antenna and connect it to your Roku TV.