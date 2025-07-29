Two Humans Are More Creative Than One Human With ChatGPT, Study Shows

Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini are getting more sophisticated with each new release. They can confidently answer any question (though they still make mistakes), and they can solve problems, code, and automate tasks. The more capable the AI becomes, the greater the fear that artificial intelligence will inevitably replace the human workforce.

But those in charge of AI firms and pushing AI products often remind us that while the AI will steal jobs, it will create others. They routinely tell us that tools like ChatGPT can't fully replace humans because AI lacks a key ability: Artificial intelligence isn't capable of exhibiting the same creativity that people do. AI regurgitates information based on what it has learned.

Creativity is, thus, the key human characteristic that will keep us relevant in the long term. But AI can help with the creative process as well, allowing users to quickly come up with digital content, from emails and documents to photos and videos. We've seen plenty of AI image, photo, and music generators go viral in the past few years, but it's always thanks to a human coming up with the ideas.

However, pairing a person with an AI tool will not give you the best possible creativity spark, if a new study is to be believed. Apparently, there's an even better way to boost human productivity, and it doesn't involve bringing ChatGPT or Gemini into the equation.