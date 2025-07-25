OpenAI's Big GPT-5 Upgrade For ChatGPT Set For August Release

OpenAI's top executive has toured Washington, D.C., this week, ahead of President Trump's America AI Action Plan. Every AI firm need the support of the U.S. government, including OpenAI. They want infrastructure investments, fewer regulations, and protection from China. In the process, Altman made several exciting comments about the arrival of GPT-5 in ChatGPT. "I am very interested in what it means to give everybody on Earth like a free copy of GPT-5 running for them all the time," Altman said at the Federal Reserve this week.

A day later, he appeared on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast, where he shared a GPT-5 experience he had while testing the next-gen AI model. "This morning, I was testing our new model, and I got a question. I got emailed a question that I didn't quite understand. And I put it in the model, this is GPT-5, and it answered it perfectly," Altman said. "And I really kind of sat back in my chair, and I was just like, 'Oh man, here it is moment' [...] I felt like useless relative to the AI in this thing that I felt like I should have been able to do, and I couldn't. It was really hard. But the AI just did it like that. It was a weird feeling."

As a reminder, Altman on Saturday tweeted that he used a mysterious new AI model "for a little coding project." The AI completed it in five minutes. "It is very, very good," Altman teased. "Not sure how I feel about it," he concluded without revealing other details. Altman did say on X that GPT-5 won't have the same abilities as the ChatGPT version OpenAI used to win a gold medal at the International Math Olympiad.