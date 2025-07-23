AI Impersonating Humans Terrifies Sam Altman, But OpenAI Doesn't Want More Regulation

"A thing that terrifies me is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept a voice print as authentication for you to move a lot of money or do something else — you say a challenge phrase, and they just do it," Altman said, per CNN. "That is a crazy thing to still be doing ... AI has fully defeated most of the ways that people authenticate currently, other than passwords."

While ChatGPT offers an Advanced Voice Mode that lets you talk to the AI via voice, it can't be used to replicate a person's voice. However, other AI services might support such functionality, which could enable abuse. There's also a variety of open-source AI models that malicious actors might install on their devices and then figure out ways to have them clone the voices of real people. Such AI-based scams exist, with attackers using them to extract information and money from unsuspecting victims.

As Altman warned, it's not just our voices that bad actors might be able to clone with AI tools. "I am very nervous that we have an impending, significant, impending fraud crisis," Altman said. "Right now, it's a voice call; soon it's going to be a video or FaceTime that's indistinguishable from reality."

Again, ChatGPT doesn't offer such functionality, nor do other chatbots. But AI technology to create lifelike images and videos already exists. Some tools even let people create videos from a still image — Google's Veo 3 in Gemini is one example. But these products have built-in protections to prevent scenarios like the ones Altman is describing.