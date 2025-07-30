How To Program A GE Universal Remote With Or Without Codes
Whether you've misplaced the remote that came with your TV, or the dog's had a chance to chew it to bits, getting your hands on a manufacturer replacement can sometimes be a bit tricky. Fortunately, several companies produce third-party universal remotes that can easily be programmed to control go-to AV components like TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices. One of these reliable brands is GE, the same company renowned for home appliances like stoves and microwaves.
While GE remotes are technically produced by a company called Jasco (as part of a licensing agreement with GE), the remotes are budget-friendly and simple to program. In fact, there are two ways to get your new controller set up: by manually inputting a four-digit code that corresponds to your TV model, or through a process called auto-code searching. Our guide covers both of these setup methods, so let's get started with the slightly more labor-intensive direct code entry.
Direct code entry
Conveniently, certain GE remotes are pre-programmed to work with popular TV brands like Samsung and LG, so you may just need to pop in the batteries to start using your new controller. If that's not the case, you'll need to input a four-digit code to program your remote manually.
Regardless of the GE remote you've purchased, the controller should have been supplied along with a print manual and a code book. (If you've lost it, Jasco/GE remote codes can also be found online.) This document contains a list of four-digit universal pins, covering everything from TVs and Blu-ray/DVD players to cable boxes, soundbars, and a few other devices.
Let's say you're looking to program your GE remote to work with a Sony 4K TV you purchased in the last five years. Locate the TV section of your print or digital code book and find Sony. There should be several four-digit pins you can try, though your best bet is to start off with whatever code is listed first. Now, grab your GE remote, press and hold the Setup button, and wait for the remote indicator to light up solid red.
Next, press the TV button, then use the number pad to enter the first four-digit code you'd like to try. Once the remote registers a code, the red light will turn off. At this point, you'll want to aim the remote at your Sony TV to test out some device commands (power, volume, input-switching, etc.). If everything works correctly, that's all there is to it. If the remote doesn't control your TV, you'll need to repeat the whole process to try another code.
Auto code search
If you're not in the mood to go searching for a TV code, another programming method you can try with your GE remote is an auto code search. We'll stick with our Sony TV example for this method, too.
To get started, press and hold the Setup button on your remote, and make sure the red indicator stays lit. Next, select which type of device you'd like to program (in our case, we're still sticking with TV), then press and release the power button. At this point, your GE remote will cycle through 10 different device codes, and the remote will blink once for each set. When your TV turns off, that means one of the codes worked.
Turn your TV back on, press and release the VOL+ button, and press the TV button. If your TV turns off, the code was correct, and the only other thing you have to do is press the TV key again to save the code. If your TV stays on, continue pressing the VOL+ button until your TV turns off.