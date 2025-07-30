How To Program A GE Universal Remote With Or Without Codes

Conveniently, certain GE remotes are pre-programmed to work with popular TV brands like Samsung and LG, so you may just need to pop in the batteries to start using your new controller. If that's not the case, you'll need to input a four-digit code to program your remote manually.

Regardless of the GE remote you've purchased, the controller should have been supplied along with a print manual and a code book. (If you've lost it, Jasco/GE remote codes can also be found online.) This document contains a list of four-digit universal pins, covering everything from TVs and Blu-ray/DVD players to cable boxes, soundbars, and a few other devices.

Let's say you're looking to program your GE remote to work with a Sony 4K TV you purchased in the last five years. Locate the TV section of your print or digital code book and find Sony. There should be several four-digit pins you can try, though your best bet is to start off with whatever code is listed first. Now, grab your GE remote, press and hold the Setup button, and wait for the remote indicator to light up solid red.

Next, press the TV button, then use the number pad to enter the first four-digit code you'd like to try. Once the remote registers a code, the red light will turn off. At this point, you'll want to aim the remote at your Sony TV to test out some device commands (power, volume, input-switching, etc.). If everything works correctly, that's all there is to it. If the remote doesn't control your TV, you'll need to repeat the whole process to try another code.