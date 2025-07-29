macOS Sequoia 15.6 Now Available Ahead Of macOS Tahoe Release
As Apple prepares its biggest, the company has just released macOS Sequoia 15.6 to Mac users. Unlike previous releases, Apple is focusing on bug fixes and security improvements. With the ongoing beta testing of macOS Tahoe, Apple is preparing for the end of the macOS Sequoia update cycle. This software introduced the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, iPhone Mirroring, Safari improvements, and Window Tiling experiences.
Furthermore, some older Macs will soon lose the ability to update to the next big cycle of Mac software updates — no Intel Mac will be able to download macOS 27 when it presumably launches in the fall of 2026.
It's also possible that macOS Sequoia 15.6 introduces Apple Intelligence in China, as Apple was readying the platform in the region in partnership with Alibaba. Due to government restrictions, Apple has to use third-party LLMs to power its AI features in the country.
macOS Sequoia 15.6 vs. macOS Tahoe 26
While macOS Sequoia 15.6 is one of the most boring updates of the year, users will soon be able to upgrade to macOS Tahoe, which brings the new Liquid Glass design. This new interface makes the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience more in line with one another.
With new Continuity features, Mac users will have Live Activities support, a proper Phone and Journal apps, and more. For example, the new Spotlight now indexes everything on the Mac, and there's a clipboard that keeps track of everything you copied and pasted during the day.
The new AI-powered Shortcuts app lets you use Spotlight to take quick actions, including summarizing documents, creating images, and other Apple Intelligence features. Besides that, Apple is also deepening the ChatGPT integration in macOS, improving Genmoji and Image Playground, and offering a new Live Translation feature to help users break down language barriers.
While macOS Tahoe is expected for later this fall, Mac users can update to macOS Sequoia 15.6 now. Alongside this software update, Apple also released iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6.