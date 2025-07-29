macOS Sequoia 15.6 Now Available Ahead Of macOS Tahoe Release

As Apple prepares its biggest, the company has just released macOS Sequoia 15.6 to Mac users. Unlike previous releases, Apple is focusing on bug fixes and security improvements. With the ongoing beta testing of macOS Tahoe, Apple is preparing for the end of the macOS Sequoia update cycle. This software introduced the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, iPhone Mirroring, Safari improvements, and Window Tiling experiences.

Furthermore, some older Macs will soon lose the ability to update to the next big cycle of Mac software updates — no Intel Mac will be able to download macOS 27 when it presumably launches in the fall of 2026.

It's also possible that macOS Sequoia 15.6 introduces Apple Intelligence in China, as Apple was readying the platform in the region in partnership with Alibaba. Due to government restrictions, Apple has to use third-party LLMs to power its AI features in the country.