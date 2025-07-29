Apple Releases watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, And visionOS 2.6

Apple just released watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro users, respectively. Like iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6, these software updates mark the last major releases of the watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 cycles before Apple refreshes them this fall with version 26.

Following the past few releases, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 don't offer any notable new features. Still, Apple says it continues to work on bug fixes and security improvements for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro users.

The last few updates of these software release cycles are usually light on features, but Apple is also readying the watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 updates. Besides a more cohesive naming scheme, there are many new features planned for later this fall for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro devices. We'll tell you about the best features coming to these devices below.