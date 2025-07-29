Apple Releases watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, And visionOS 2.6
Apple just released watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro users, respectively. Like iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6, these software updates mark the last major releases of the watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 cycles before Apple refreshes them this fall with version 26.
Following the past few releases, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 don't offer any notable new features. Still, Apple says it continues to work on bug fixes and security improvements for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro users.
The last few updates of these software release cycles are usually light on features, but Apple is also readying the watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 updates. Besides a more cohesive naming scheme, there are many new features planned for later this fall for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro devices. We'll tell you about the best features coming to these devices below.
New features in the works for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro
While watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 are minor updates, users will soon get major revamps. All the new software is set to introduce the new Liquid Glass design in version 26. While visionOS 26 won't see a significant change when compared to other updates design-wise, Apple will be offering an all-new Personas experience, Spatial Widgets, Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and Shared Spatial Experiences.
watchOS 26 brings a more intuitive Smart Stack, as it can now suggest even more actions based on location or what you're doing on your device. For example, if you lose your cellular connection, the Apple Watch can help you retrace your steps back to where you started. Also, a new Workout Buddy feature adds an AI coach to boost your workout routine.
For tvOS 26, Apple is revamping the Apple TV app, improving the login experience when you set up your Apple TV for the first time, and also making Profile Switching more straightforward, so you can make sure you're getting the best suggestions based on your profile.
Besides that, all these software updates will get new Apple Music features, including auto-pin, Lyrics Pronunciation, Lyrics Translation, and more. These features are expected to be available later this fall. Right now, users can download watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6, as well as iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6.