iPhone 17 Pro Spotted In The Wild Might Confirm An Exciting Camera Rumor﻿

The tipster said that Apple was already filming a commercial for the iPhone 17 Pro ahead of the launch event. X user Fox Pupy might have captured an iPhone 17 Pro in the wild, seen in the tweet above. The photo features a person holding two iPhone Pro models. One is white and doesn't have a case. It's probably an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, the black iPhone 17 Pro prototype is actually in a case. The camera lenses have no protrusion, which indicates the phone has been placed in protective gear.

How do we know that it might be an iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max? Notice the flash and LiDAR scanner on the right; they tell us this might be an iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max. This is the first year Apple is moving these two elements away from the camera module.

As for that rumored second Camera Control button, we might be looking at it. The zoomed-in low-quality photos (above and below) here show the sun bouncing off a strange element in the top-right corner on the iPhone. That might be where the second Camera Control button sits.

The same X user took the photo above, which shows the same two iPhones side by side. Notice the same light reflection on the corner of the phone. Could that just be the sun reflecting off the case? That's one explanation, but the case appears to have a matte finish. The other possibility is that we're seeing the second Camera Control button for the first time.