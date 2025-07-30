Here's How HomePod Software 26 Is Going To Upgrade Your Smart Speaker
Ever since Apple launched the HomePod in 2018, the company has struggled to add meaningful new features. Typically, HomePod updates are related to stability improvements, which aren't especially exciting to cover. While in the past few years Apple has been very vocal on new features coming to the Apple TV with its tvOS updates, the HomePod has mostly been left behind.
During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple had a lot to say about tvOS 26 and all the new features coming later this fall. Strangely, the company barely mentioned the HomePod, and the only feature that might have been related to it, Apple Music Sing, actually doesn't work with the HomePod, as it uses the TV's speakers when you're singing with your iPhone.
While this might be related to the delay of Apple Intelligence features, which ultimately pushed back Apple's long-rumored smart home hub, the company didn't announce what would be coming in HomePod Software Version 26. Fortunately, with the public beta now available, we know what's coming.
HomePod is getting two small but handy features in tvOS 26
Apple didn't bother to actually announces what's new in HomePod Software Version 26, but we're here to rectify that. First of all, Apple's smart speakers are getting Crossfade functionality. While this is not as fancy as the AutoMix feature announced for iOS 26, it will help make transitions between songs playing on a HomePod more seamless. This feature can be enabled in the settings of the Home app.
Additionally, you will finally be able to view and change your HomePod's Wi-Fi network. While HomePod automatically connects to your the same Wi-Fi as your iPhone, this tweak can help you do some troubleshooting from the Home app. This is very helpful when your Wi-Fi is unreliable or you want to switch to a different wireless connection.
There might be even more planned for HomePod, but it's also possible more features are being held back for a future hardware update with a more powerful chip. Currently, the latest HomePod models use the same processors as the Apple Watch, which could be the reason why Apple has been so slow to add new features to its smart speakers.