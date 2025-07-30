Here's How HomePod Software 26 Is Going To Upgrade Your Smart Speaker

Ever since Apple launched the HomePod in 2018, the company has struggled to add meaningful new features. Typically, HomePod updates are related to stability improvements, which aren't especially exciting to cover. While in the past few years Apple has been very vocal on new features coming to the Apple TV with its tvOS updates, the HomePod has mostly been left behind.

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple had a lot to say about tvOS 26 and all the new features coming later this fall. Strangely, the company barely mentioned the HomePod, and the only feature that might have been related to it, Apple Music Sing, actually doesn't work with the HomePod, as it uses the TV's speakers when you're singing with your iPhone.

While this might be related to the delay of Apple Intelligence features, which ultimately pushed back Apple's long-rumored smart home hub, the company didn't announce what would be coming in HomePod Software Version 26. Fortunately, with the public beta now available, we know what's coming.