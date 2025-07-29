Google Finally Starts Rolling Out Video Overviews In NotebookLM
NotebookLM has quickly become one of my most-used AI tools, simply because of how easy it makes sorting through information. And while Google has slowly been improving it with new functionality, like Audio Overviews, the company has kept us waiting for one of my most anticipated features for a couple of months now.
Thankfully, the wait is officially over, as Google has begun rolling out Video Overviews to NotebookLM as of July 29. While it might still take a few days for the feature to appear in your own version of NotebookLM, all users of the software will soon be able to generate useful video breakdowns of the information they've put into their notebooks. The feature is only available in English at the moment, but Google says it plans to release new languages soon.
This will make NotebookLM even more of powerful tool for students, working professionals, and anyone who finds using tools like NotebookLM intriguing and useful. Google previously launched AI notebooks on NotebookLM, and now Video Overviews bring even more flexibility to the platform.
Video Overviews make information more digestible
If you've spent any time with Audio Overviews in NotebookLM, you should be able to jump right into using Video Overviews. Google notes that the new feature lets users pick which topics to focus on in the video, explain what they're trying to learn, and describe the target audience of the overview.
One reason I'm particularly excited about Video Overviews is how easy they will make it to create visual representations of complex data. The main benefit of NotebookLM is that any info I put into my notebook can be distilled back to me just by asking a quick question of the chatbot. While Audio Overviews have made it easier than ever to break down the information, Google's introduction of Video Overviews means you can include visual aids in your breakdowns, too.
Unfortunately, there's no real timeline for how soon Video Overviews will roll out to all NotebookLM users. It should hopefully start appearing for most users before the end of the week. Considering we've only had to wait a couple of months since Google first showed off Video Overviews in NotebookLM, and it's just one of a few ways Google is pushing its AI to offer new features. Speaking of new AI features, Google recently added a new Canvas feature for AI Mode as well.