Google Finally Starts Rolling Out Video Overviews In NotebookLM

NotebookLM has quickly become one of my most-used AI tools, simply because of how easy it makes sorting through information. And while Google has slowly been improving it with new functionality, like Audio Overviews, the company has kept us waiting for one of my most anticipated features for a couple of months now.

Thankfully, the wait is officially over, as Google has begun rolling out Video Overviews to NotebookLM as of July 29. While it might still take a few days for the feature to appear in your own version of NotebookLM, all users of the software will soon be able to generate useful video breakdowns of the information they've put into their notebooks. The feature is only available in English at the moment, but Google says it plans to release new languages soon.

This will make NotebookLM even more of powerful tool for students, working professionals, and anyone who finds using tools like NotebookLM intriguing and useful. Google previously launched AI notebooks on NotebookLM, and now Video Overviews bring even more flexibility to the platform.