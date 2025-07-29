3 New AI Mode Features That Make Google Search Work More Like Gemini

Google's AI Mode in Google Search is easily one of the most exciting new AI products of the year. Unlike AI Overviews, which appear atop Google Search whether you want them or not, AI Mode is a dedicated tab in the online search experience that you can access when you need AI assistance. AI Mode is a lot more powerful than AI Overviews, with Google having upgraded the functionality consistently in the past few months.

A few days ago, Google rolled out new AI features that should make online shopping easier during the back-to-school season. The company is back on Tuesday with a few more new AI Mode features that will come in handy to all sorts of users, with a special emphasis on students who are about to go back to school.

The new AI Mode features further bridge the gap between Google Search and Gemini. I wouldn't blame some Google AI users for choosing AI Mode in online search over the standalone Gemini app, which already supports most of the features being added today.