What To Do If Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Stuck On The Logo

You've been an avid Amazon Fire TV device user for years, and you're elated to purchase the brand's latest and greatest. For you, that means the newest version of the Fire TV Cube or a Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Fast-forward several months to find you loving your new product's features and performance, until the day it all went wrong. One evening, you grab your Fire TV remote, with big plans to stream that new Netflix movie everyone at the concrete plant keeps talking about — only nothing happens.

Well, technically, there's literally something on the screen, and it's your Fire TV device's boot logo. But it's stuck there, and no amount of button presses or shouted expletives will remove it from the OLED display before you. So, now what? Throw the device out? Throw your TV out? Not so fast: What you're dealing with is a fairly common issue, and there are a few fixes you can try to get your Fire TV operational once more.