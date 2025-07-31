Proton Launches New Two-Factor Authentication App

But why would you ditch your current authenticator for Proton's? Despite the hassle that changing 2FA apps can bring, Proton Authenticator offers a few features that make it stand out above some of the competition. Chief among these is the fact that all of Proton's apps, even its privacy-based AI chatbot, are open source. That means you can see exactly how they work, and exactly how much of your data is being shared with the company itself.

Spoiler alert: Proton can't and doesn't collect your data. That's because all of your data is completely end-to-end encrypted thanks to the company's privacy-first stance. When compared to other authenticators — like Google Authenticator, Authy, and Duo — Proton has a bit more to offer. On top of being open source, it also features encrypted sync, so your 2FA accounts are secure, even when syncing up between multiple platforms. And the new app is available on every platform, which is something no other major authenticator app offers at the moment.

That means you can easily grab your 2FA codes whether you're on your phone, Windows PC, Mac, or even running a Linux desktop. Other major apps like Duo, Authy, Microsoft Authenticator, and Google Authenticator are only available on Android and iOS. You can also directly export your 2FA accounts and import accounts from other major authenticator apps with ease.

"We believe strong security should never come at the cost of your convenience or privacy. That's why we've developed Proton Authenticator: to give users peace of mind that their 2FA codes are available wherever they need them, without relying on Google or Microsoft," said Eamonn Maguire, Head of Account Security at Proton. "We're putting users firmly in control not only over their data, but the way they access their online accounts."