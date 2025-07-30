New Report Predicts A More Reasonable Price For Apple's First Foldable iPhone
The iPhone 18 Fold, or Apple's first foldable iPhone, is increasingly present in rumors about the company's plans for the near future. Rumors suggest Apple's first foldable handset is coming in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. The device will have a similar form factor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, closing like a book when folded, hence the unofficial iPhone Fold moniker.
Reports in recent weeks have provided the purported iPhone 18 Fold specs, with analysts repeating the same display dimensions for the handset that indicate the foldable iPhone will not be identical to the Z Fold 7. Apple is featuring a different aspect ratio that turns the device's unfolded mode into an iPad-like experience. Leaks have also said that Apple's first iPhone Fold model will bring a feature we've been dying to see on foldable phones — a creaseless display, made possible by new, more expensive technology.
The latest iPhone Fold prediction comes from JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee (via CNBC), who reiterates some of the rumors we've heard about the upcoming foldable. But Chatterjee's note disagrees with other iPhone 18 Fold price estimates, claiming the foldable will cost $1,999. That's up to $500 cheaper than some of the earlier predictions.
iPhone 18 Fold release date and specs
"With the upgrades to the iPhone 17 series to be released this fall expected to be fairly limited, investor focus has already turned to the 2026 fall launches with Apple expected to launch its first foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026, featuring a book-style fold similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series," Chatterjee wrote in a research note on Tuesday.
JPMorgan's estimate aligns with previous reports concerning the iPhone Fold's release window. The phone should arrive next fall, alongside the iPhone 18 series. Chatterjee doesn't offer a commercial product name for the first foldable iPhone, though. The "iPhone 18 Fold" name makes sense considering its rumored form factor and what rivals like Google named their similar devices. Apple could always choose a distinct moniker to set its foldable iPhone apart from the growing crowd of competitors as well.
The JPMorgan analyst repeated some of the rumored iPhone Fold specs we heard before. The phone should feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch foldable display. The foldable panel will not have a crease on top of the hinge where the display folds. The report also notes that Samsung will employ similar technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next year.
How much will the iPhone 18 Fold cost?
Chatterjee said the $1,999 iPhone Fold will create a $65 billion opportunity for Apple, translating to high-single-digit earnings growth. The foldable should sell 10 to 15 million units in fiscal year 2027, but it should then increase to over 40 million sales by fiscal 2029. Such growth would be a record for the foldable phone niche.
Samsung has been the dominant player in the industry it helped create, though Chinese vendors have challenged its supremacy in recent years thanks to strong domestic sales. Still, Samsung hasn't been able to make the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models go mainstream. Previous reports have said that Apple's first foldable iPhone will revitalize the entire industry, with rivals expected to see increased demand for their foldables as well.
The starting price for the iPhone 18 Fold is the only surprising detail in JPMorgan's research note. Previous estimates said the price might go up to $2,500. That's $500 more expensive than the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 that Samsung launched a few weeks ago. A more optimistic mid-July estimate from UBS said Apple might charge between $2,000 and $2,400 for the phone, pointing out that the iPhone maker has ways to drop the manufacturing cost for its first foldable iPhone.
Other reports also said that Apple is doing everything it can to lower the iPhone 17 manufacturing cost ahead of looming tariffs. Lower component costs might help Apple avoid iPhone 17 price hikes this year. If the iPhone 17 series or its components will be affected by new tariffs, the iPhone 18 series should see the same fate. Therefore, Apple would be interested in lowering manufacturing costs for the foldable handset. After all, Apple wants to stay competitive.