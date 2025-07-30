New Report Predicts A More Reasonable Price For Apple's First Foldable iPhone

The iPhone 18 Fold, or Apple's first foldable iPhone, is increasingly present in rumors about the company's plans for the near future. Rumors suggest Apple's first foldable handset is coming in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. The device will have a similar form factor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, closing like a book when folded, hence the unofficial iPhone Fold moniker.

Reports in recent weeks have provided the purported iPhone 18 Fold specs, with analysts repeating the same display dimensions for the handset that indicate the foldable iPhone will not be identical to the Z Fold 7. Apple is featuring a different aspect ratio that turns the device's unfolded mode into an iPad-like experience. Leaks have also said that Apple's first iPhone Fold model will bring a feature we've been dying to see on foldable phones — a creaseless display, made possible by new, more expensive technology.

The latest iPhone Fold prediction comes from JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee (via CNBC), who reiterates some of the rumors we've heard about the upcoming foldable. But Chatterjee's note disagrees with other iPhone 18 Fold price estimates, claiming the foldable will cost $1,999. That's up to $500 cheaper than some of the earlier predictions.