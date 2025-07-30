New Leak Gives Us Our Best Look Yet At Every iPhone 17 Color

Following claims that an iPhone 17 Pro was spotted in the wild and a publication revealing every iPhone 17 color ahead of this fall's release, a leaker is now giving us an early look at these new colors in real life. As Macworld's Filipe Espósito was able to find out which Pantone colors that Apple is going to be inspired by, Sonny Dickson was able make dummies that might be a close match for what Apple has in store for us in a couple of months.

Apple is expected to introduce several design changes to this year's devices, as the Pro models will switch from titanium and glass to aluminum and glass, while also featuring a new camera bar design. The base iPhone 17 will continue to resemble the iPhone 16, but the rumored iPhone 17 Air will also feature a camera bar with a single camera and a titanium finish. With that in mind, let's take a look at the purported new colors for the iPhone 17 ahead of the new generation this fall.