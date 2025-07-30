New Leak Gives Us Our Best Look Yet At Every iPhone 17 Color
Following claims that an iPhone 17 Pro was spotted in the wild and a publication revealing every iPhone 17 color ahead of this fall's release, a leaker is now giving us an early look at these new colors in real life. As Macworld's Filipe Espósito was able to find out which Pantone colors that Apple is going to be inspired by, Sonny Dickson was able make dummies that might be a close match for what Apple has in store for us in a couple of months.
Apple is expected to introduce several design changes to this year's devices, as the Pro models will switch from titanium and glass to aluminum and glass, while also featuring a new camera bar design. The base iPhone 17 will continue to resemble the iPhone 16, but the rumored iPhone 17 Air will also feature a camera bar with a single camera and a titanium finish. With that in mind, let's take a look at the purported new colors for the iPhone 17 ahead of the new generation this fall.
Orange iPhone 17 continues to stand out
This year's most popular color for the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely be orange. Regarding the renders, and now Dickson's dummy units, I'd say it most closely resembles the new Powerbeats Pro 2. While this color looks great on the earbuds, I think it's too much for my daily driver iPhone. The navy blue color reminds me of my stolen iPhone 12 Pro, while the white just looks... white. For the iPhone 17 Air, Apple is betting on lighter colors, and the MacBook Air-like Sky Blue option might be the most interesting one.
First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts?
— Sonny Dickson (@sonnydickson.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T22:42:52.422Z
Still, while the leaker might have come close enough to spoiling the official colors, there's still something missing, which is part of Apple's charm of making these colors stand out once they've been properly announced. Fortunately, we're less than two months away from getting to know the company's new iPhone 17 lineup officially.