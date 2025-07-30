iPhone 17 Price Hikes Are Starting To Look All But Inevitable
After years of keeping its iPhone models at the same price points, it seems that Apple is finally going to have to make some adjustments when it comes to the iPhone 17 lineup. From new technologies to government tariffs, the company will very likely end increasing the price of the iPhone this fall.
However, if Jefferies analyst Edison Lee is correct, the price hike might not be as worrisome as expected, and Apple might still be able to offer the base iPhone 17 at the same starting price point. The reason why Apple would keep the iPhone 17 at $799 is because it would be virtually the same as the iPhone 16, except for the upgraded processor and a new selfie camera.
Meanwhile, if you're thinking about picking up the iPhone 17 Air or either of the iPhone 17 Pro models, the price increase still probably won't be enough to keep you from upgrading. The analyst expects Apple to impose a relatively manageable $50 price increase.
iPhone 17 price hikes are looking likely
If Lee's prediction is accurate, there will be a strong demand for the new iPhone models in the second half of the year, with an expected 22% growth in equipment sales. Apple's $50 price increase on the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be to "offset rising components costs and China tariffs." The analyst also notes that "other potential cost pressures from India and sector tariffs are not yet included."
Apple will likely push for a better trade-in program or work with carriers to make sure that U.S. customers pay around the same that they did for the iPhone 16 series last year. Other reports have already suggested that Apple might increase iPhone 17 prices, and they suggest the company will claim that this is due to the new technologies, new design, and its increased focus on AI.
In recent years, Apple has technically already adjusted the iPhone price, as buying a phone without a carrier costs $30 more for the base model. Apple also recently removed the 128GB option from the iPhone Pro Max line, giving it a higher starting price than before.