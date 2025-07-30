iPhone 17 Price Hikes Are Starting To Look All But Inevitable

After years of keeping its iPhone models at the same price points, it seems that Apple is finally going to have to make some adjustments when it comes to the iPhone 17 lineup. From new technologies to government tariffs, the company will very likely end increasing the price of the iPhone this fall.

However, if Jefferies analyst Edison Lee is correct, the price hike might not be as worrisome as expected, and Apple might still be able to offer the base iPhone 17 at the same starting price point. The reason why Apple would keep the iPhone 17 at $799 is because it would be virtually the same as the iPhone 16, except for the upgraded processor and a new selfie camera.

Meanwhile, if you're thinking about picking up the iPhone 17 Air or either of the iPhone 17 Pro models, the price increase still probably won't be enough to keep you from upgrading. The analyst expects Apple to impose a relatively manageable $50 price increase.