iOS 18.6 Patches Zero-Day Flaw Exploited In Chrome Attacks

With iOS 18.6 finally available, Apple didn't give iPhone users many reasons to upgrade ahead of the major iOS 26 release expected for later this fall. After all, alongside the usual "bug fixes and security improvements," the company said that iOS 18.6 fixed a "rare" issue that was preventing users from sharing video memories from the Photos app.

While some people prefer not to upgrade their iPhone software due to the myth that it makes their devices slower or permanently impacts their battery life, bad release notes can also be harmful when they don't provide the most pertinent details about the update. In this case, Apple has also patched a major security flaw that has been exploited in Google Chrome zero-day attacks.

With that said, not updating your iPhone to iOS 18.6 (or to the latest iOS 26 betas) means you could face a major security breach that might allow hackers to run malware on your device, steal data, or spy on your activity.