Thinking Machines Lab AI Engineers Refused Meta's $1 Billion Hiring Offers

Led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Thinking Machines Lab is one of the hottest AI startups around, having closed a record seed funding round that saw it raise $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation. Murati promised Thinking Machines Lab would launch its first AI product this year, which should have a significant open-source component.

Unsurprisingly, Thinking Machines Lab has been on Meta's radar, with Mark Zuckerberg having reportedly tried to buy the entire company in a multibillion deal similar to Meta's $14.3 billion purchase of a 49% stake in Scale AI in June. Reports said that TML refused the deal, but it looks like Meta didn't stop there. Meta tried to poach TML engineers one by one, offering them up to $1 billion in salary and perks over the next few years. Thinking Machines Lab employs a team of bright minds who joined Murati after working at OpenAI and other AI startups. Meta would certainly be thrilled to have any of them to join its superintelligence AI teams based on the massive hiring sprees that have made headlines in recent weeks.

Meta has already poached AI engineers from its rivals, including OpenAI and Apple, offering multi-year salary packages in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Meta this week just reported better-than-expected earnings, indicating its massive AI spending won't stop anytime soon.