GPT-5 Launch Might Be Imminent: More Leaks Detail Some Of The New AI's Main Features

Reports last week said ChatGPT's big GPT-5 upgrade would launch in August, but didn't reveal a release date. The best estimate was "early August," though OpenAI can always postpone AI model releases. The open-source ChatGPT release, which has been delayed more than once already, should also launch before GPT-5 rolls out, according to last week's reports.

What's certain is that GPT-5 is coming. Sam Altman said long ago that the next-gen ChatGPT model would be available this year, teasing a new unified AI experience, in which the chatbot would be able to automatically choose the right tools depending on a user's prompt.

Last week, Altman was on tour in Washington, D.C., and he further teased what he'd seen while testing GPT-5, suggesting an even more powerful AI is about to be available to users. The executive also revealed he aims to give everyone GPT-5. Leaks suggested that premium ChatGPT users would get better features and more access than ChatGPT Free subscribers, though.

While OpenAI isn't ready to tease the GPT-5 launch like it did with ChatGPT Agent ahead of the AI agent's launch, we're seeing more signs that GPT-5's arrival is imminent. Some testers are already using the new models, while others are sharing leaks about it.