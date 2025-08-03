Every Airline That Supports AirTag's Share Item Location Feature
Released late last year as part of iOS 18.2, the Share Item Location feature for Apple's AirTag has been one of the most useful additions introduced during the iOS 18 cycle. It's now easier than ever to share the location of an AirTag I'm using with friends, family, and even airlines, which can help to ensure you never lose an item or a piece of luggage again.
With summer upon us, more people are finding out about this helpful feature as they head to the airport to go on vacation. Even better — this feature isn't only available in the U.S. or on U.S. airlines. Since the Share Item Location feature launched in 2024, 30 airlines around the world have partnered with Apple to support it.
The feature helps bring peace of mind to your travels. After all, even before this feature was available, I was already tossing AirTags into all of my suitcases and contacting airlines in case they lost my luggage (which I've dealt with more than once). While we already taught you how to share a lost AirTag using the Find My app, here's the list of airlines that support AirTag's Share Item Location feature.
30 airlines support AirTag's Share Item Location feature
At the time of writing, there are 30 airlines that officially support Share Item Location. That said, more airlines should be join this list soon — for example, Saudia just announced it now offers support for the feature. With that said, these are the countries and airlines that can track your AirTag:
U.S. airlines:
- American Airlines
- Breeze Airlines
- Delta
- JetBlue
- United
Australia airlines:
- Qantas
Austria airlines:
- Lufthansa Group/Austrian Airlines
Belgium airlines:
- Lufthansa Group/Brussels Airlines
Canada airlines:
- Air CanadaPorter
Finland airlines:
- Finnair
Germany airlines:
- Lufthansa Group/Eurowings
- Lufthansa Group/Lufthansa
Hong Kong airlines:
- Cathay Pacific
India airlines:
- Air India
Ireland airlines:
- IAG/Aer Lingus
Netherlands airlines:
- KLM
New Zealand airlines:
- Air New Zealand
Saudi Arabia airlines:
- Saudia Airlines
Singapore airlines:
- Singapore Airlines
Spain airlines:
- IAG/Iberia
- IAG/Vueling
Switzerland airlines:
- Lufthansa Group/Swiss
Taiwan airlines:
- China Airlines
Turkey airlines:
- Ajet
- Pegasus
- Sun Express
- Turkish Airlines
UK airlines:
- IAG/British Airways
- Virgin Atlantic
With AirTag's Share Item Location feature, Apple's Find My network provides an updated location of the Bluetooth tracker as long as one of your Apple devices is signed into your Apple Account and online. We are also still anxiously awaiting the release of AirTag 2, as it seems it's only a matter of time before Apple upgrades its popular item tracker.