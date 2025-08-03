Every Airline That Supports AirTag's Share Item Location Feature

Released late last year as part of iOS 18.2, the Share Item Location feature for Apple's AirTag has been one of the most useful additions introduced during the iOS 18 cycle. It's now easier than ever to share the location of an AirTag I'm using with friends, family, and even airlines, which can help to ensure you never lose an item or a piece of luggage again.

With summer upon us, more people are finding out about this helpful feature as they head to the airport to go on vacation. Even better — this feature isn't only available in the U.S. or on U.S. airlines. Since the Share Item Location feature launched in 2024, 30 airlines around the world have partnered with Apple to support it.

The feature helps bring peace of mind to your travels. After all, even before this feature was available, I was already tossing AirTags into all of my suitcases and contacting airlines in case they lost my luggage (which I've dealt with more than once). While we already taught you how to share a lost AirTag using the Find My app, here's the list of airlines that support AirTag's Share Item Location feature.