Most People Don't Use These CarPlay Apps, And They're Missing Out

Nothing beats cruising down the highway and blasting your favorite tunes through your car's speaker system. Over the last several years, the world of vehicular infotainment has rapidly evolved, and now, even big companies like Apple and Google are trying to get in on the action. If you've never heard of CarPlay, this is Apple's foray into car-friendly iPhone controls and features. Introduced with iOS 7.1, CarPlay allows you to mirror many of the integral UI elements of your iPhone, including apps, messaging, and navigation, to your car's infotainment screen.

Available in over 800 vehicles via a wired USB connection or wireless pairing to your iOS device, Apple CarPlay has quickly become a staple of driving in the 21st century. But today, we want to dip our feet into lesser-known waters, at least in terms of introducing you to some CarPlay apps you probably didn't even know existed. Some of this software is meant for pure entertainment, while other apps serve far more practical purposes. Whether you're rocking a Honda or speeding along in a BMW, here are five CarPlay apps you might be missing out on in 2025.