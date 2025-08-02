iOS 26's Passwords App Gets A New Feature That Makes A Big Difference
At long last, Apple gave the built-in password manager on iOS a proper revamp at WWDC 2024. As storing data on the iPhone has become an important part of virtually every user's life, it was encouraging to see the company add the Passwords app with iOS 18.
While the app is rather straightforward, it's also one of the most important Apple apps currently available, especially if you don't rely on third-party options, such as 1Password. That said, once you authenticate your face with Face ID, you can use the Passwords app to sort through all of your passwords, passkeys, codes, Wi-Fi connections, and security alerts.
Apple will tell you if you're reusing a code or if it might have been compromised in a leak. When iOS 18 launched, we noted that it was missing the ability to store credit card information, which is now available in the Wallet app in iOS 26. Apple also addressed another issue in iOS 26 that might seem insignificant, but will make a huge difference once users install the new software update.
Save the login version history of your passwords in iOS 26
As spotted by 9to5Mac, the Passwords app saves the full version history of all your logins in iOS 26. With that, Apple has addressed a major complaint that many users have had regarding the app. For example, you might accidentally override a password in the Passwords app without realizing it, or you might create a new password in the app and forget to do the same for the relevant website or service.
With the full version history of all my logins present in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, I can see the current version of the password as well as all of the previous instances in which I changed the information.
This small but important feature will make it easier to keep track of my passwords, codes, and passkeys, even when I change them. iOS 26 is expected to be released later this fall, with a public beta already available.