iOS 26's Passwords App Gets A New Feature That Makes A Big Difference

At long last, Apple gave the built-in password manager on iOS a proper revamp at WWDC 2024. As storing data on the iPhone has become an important part of virtually every user's life, it was encouraging to see the company add the Passwords app with iOS 18.

While the app is rather straightforward, it's also one of the most important Apple apps currently available, especially if you don't rely on third-party options, such as 1Password. That said, once you authenticate your face with Face ID, you can use the Passwords app to sort through all of your passwords, passkeys, codes, Wi-Fi connections, and security alerts.

Apple will tell you if you're reusing a code or if it might have been compromised in a leak. When iOS 18 launched, we noted that it was missing the ability to store credit card information, which is now available in the Wallet app in iOS 26. Apple also addressed another issue in iOS 26 that might seem insignificant, but will make a huge difference once users install the new software update.