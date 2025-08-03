Why You Shouldn't Put An AirTag In Your Kid's Shoes

Skechers recently made headlines by releasing a line of kid shoes that feature a hidden compartment under the insole where parents can place an Apple AirTag. While this might look like a solid solution to ensure that your child is always safe and you know where they are at all times, you definitely shouldn't buy these shoes for this specific purpose.

First off, this has nothing to do with whether or not this is a violation of a child's privacy. However, when Apple released the AirTag in 2021, it addressed several situations in which you shouldn't be depending on the item tracker. Among the examples: don't attach it to your dog's collar, don't use it to track your kids, and, most importantly, never use it to surreptitiously track anyone.

This is why, over the past few years, Apple has improved the privacy features of the AirTag so that it will start beeping if it is disconnected from the iPhone of its original owner or detects another AirTag in the vicinity for an extended length of time. However, the most important point is that the AirTag can't provide real-time location data if the tracked item (or person) is on the move.