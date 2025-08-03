Why You Shouldn't Put An AirTag In Your Kid's Shoes
Skechers recently made headlines by releasing a line of kid shoes that feature a hidden compartment under the insole where parents can place an Apple AirTag. While this might look like a solid solution to ensure that your child is always safe and you know where they are at all times, you definitely shouldn't buy these shoes for this specific purpose.
First off, this has nothing to do with whether or not this is a violation of a child's privacy. However, when Apple released the AirTag in 2021, it addressed several situations in which you shouldn't be depending on the item tracker. Among the examples: don't attach it to your dog's collar, don't use it to track your kids, and, most importantly, never use it to surreptitiously track anyone.
This is why, over the past few years, Apple has improved the privacy features of the AirTag so that it will start beeping if it is disconnected from the iPhone of its original owner or detects another AirTag in the vicinity for an extended length of time. However, the most important point is that the AirTag can't provide real-time location data if the tracked item (or person) is on the move.
Why the AirTag works with items but not people
For the AirTag to work, it needs to be close to a Bluetooth device, such as an Apple product, so the AirTag can connect to the network and send an updated signal. While that's perfect for finding out if your luggage landed safely at the airport, it doesn't work as well with moving objects. That's especially true in the case of young children, many of whom probably don't own a smartphone.
Worst of all, if a teenager or an adult is with your kid, it's possible that they will hear the AirTag chime or receive a notification that "an AirTag might be tracking you" from their smartphone as part of the AirTag's privacy features.
With that in mind, if you want to track your kid in real time, buying shoes with an AirTag compartment isn't the best option. That said, if you must track your child, there are Apple offers two much more effective (but pricier) solutions.
Use the Find My app or a cellular Apple Watch
If your kid is old enough to have an iPhone, you can simply set up an account for them, which includes making them part of your Apple Account family and thus adding them to your Find My network so you can track their precise location. Apple also offers another interesting solution, which is a feature called "Apple Watch For Your Kids" (formerly known as "Family Setup").
Starting with the first generation Apple Watch SE, Apple lets you use your iPhone to set up an Apple Watch for a young child or an older family member who might need assistance. In this case, you just need to make sure a cellular connection is established, and you can keep track of that person all the time, and even receive other health-related notifications.
There's no question that these solutions are more expensive than buying a pair of shoes. However, if the peace of mind is important to you, skip the gimmicky shoes and get a proper device that will keep track of your kids wherever they go.