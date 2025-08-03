3 Ways To Check If Your Android Phone Is Carrier-Locked
It's not always easy to tell if an Android device is locked to a cellular/wireless provider, but there are methods to retrieve this information. If your device is locked, it will only take SIM cards from a specific carrier, whereas something unlocked can be used with virtually any provider. A locked device may also prevent you from accessing all of your device's features.
There's multiple ways to check if your device is locked: through the device's IMEI information, switching out the SIM card, or checking via the device's mobile settings.
Checking through the Settings menu is easy, though menu names may change depending on your device. Simply open the Settings app and select Network and Connections or Connections. Select Network Operators to see if there are multiple network options. If there are, that means your device is likely unlocked. If not, tap More connection settings and select Network unlock, which allows you to view what carrier your device is locked to, or possibly your carrier may provide the option to unlock the device from this menu.
It's recommended to talk to a carrier representative as they may have options tailored to your needs, but knowing if your Android is locked can be just as useful as knowing how to block your number when calling people.
Find if an Android is locked through the IMEI number
Like humans and our fingerprints, your device has a unique identifier, known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. Used for ensuring the validity of mobile equipment, this 15-digit number is stored in a database and provides a variety of basic information, including the model name, and whether or not it's locked. Finding this number can be as easy as checking your Android's battery health if you know where to look.
To find your IMEI number:
-
Navigate to Settings and select About Phone.
-
Scroll down until you see the IMEI section. Write the number below the header down.
-
Check a third-party website or contact your carrier to provide more information about your IMEI number.
-
Certain wireless carriers may also allow you to obtain your IMEI by typing *#06# in the Phone app's keypad.
After obtaining the IMEI number, one of the most reliable websites for checking your information is imei24.com. Be aware, however, that due to IMEI numbers being tied to a registry, certain third-party websites and even your wireless representative may not have the most accurate information. Even worse, some sites may attempt to charge you money or they can be an outright scam. If you want to check if your phone is unlocked, having your IMEI handy and contacting your service provider will be the most reliable method for obtaining the best information.
Check via your SIM card
With this method, the steps are easy, but you'll need access to another SIM card that is on a different network. This can be a card from a family member or friend, or you can use a brand-new SIM card should you have one available.
Here's the steps:
-
Turn off your device.
-
Remove the SIM card. If your device is older and has a removable battery, you should be able to take the back of the phone off and then remove the SIM card. For newer model phones, you will need the SIM ejector tool that came with your device or a paperclip to open the SIM card tray. Refer to the user manual for your device if unsure.
-
Insert the second SIM card.
-
Turn the device back on. If you are able to text or receive calls, your device is likely unlocked. If you receive a prompt to enter an unlock code or if you are unable to make a phone call, your device is likely locked to your carrier.
If you receive an error code while making a call with the new SIM card, be sure to record this number, as it may be useful when speaking to a representative. It's possible that other issues, such as hardware problems or account restrictions, blocked the call. Thankfully, Google has you covered with this one Android feature that can make talking to representatives easier.